ESPN: Clippers 'Initially' Against Russell Westbrook; Paul George Pushed for Contract

Harry How/Getty Images

Paul George played a somewhat significant role in bringing Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst reported on his Hoop Collective podcast that George "drove this decision" because the team was internally "against it at the start." The conversation begins at the 35:30 mark.

Clippers officials reportedly "talked themselves into it" after weighing what Westbrook could bring to the table.

Windhorst's report doesn't come as a big surprise because president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank publicly didn't sound too enamored with the idea.

With the trade deadline passed, Frank discussed what kind of player the Clippers were looking to add, and he listed some traits that directly contradicted Westbrook's skill set, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"We need someone that won't be played off the floor defensively, someone who can share the ball responsibilities but not be so ball dominant. You know the ball is going to be in Kawhi and PG's hands about 60 percent of the time, so it's a delicate balance. So, I think regardless of 'point guard' or not, they got to be able to shoot, because you know in the playoffs the stars are not going to have all that type of space."

A good shooter who doesn't dominate the ball and plays good defense? That certainly isn't Westbrook.

The 34-year-old won't be lacking in motivation after being discarded by the Los Angeles Lakers, though. He has a lot of money on the line as well since his performance the rest of the way will help dictate what kind of contract he signs as a free agent in the offseason.

Still, the potential pitfalls of this move have already become clear.

Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the Clippers "want Russ to be Russ." Ask the Lakers how well that approach worked.

Lue is also trying to lay out how Westbrook can be effective off the ball when he's sharing the floor with George and Kawhi Leonard.

Westbrook is a career 30.4 percent shooter from three-point range, and he has connected on 31.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot opportunities this season, per NBA.com. You don't have to be a tactical guru to see the possible issue there.

"When George and Leonard have the ball, what will Westbrook do?" ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote. "No one guards him on the perimeter. His defenders will sit at the nail, barricading the paint. If you think Westbrook will finally buy into setting screens, I admire your faith in humanity."

Maybe Westbrook proves to be the missing ingredient and gives the Clippers the kind of facilitator they've lacked this season.

If that doesn't prove to be the case, though, then the front office might regret not sticking to its gut.