Joel Embiid, James Harden Hailed by NBA Twitter in 76ers' Win vs Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Throughout most of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they were dealing with an All-Star-break hangover as they found themselves trailing by double digits on their home floor.

Fortunately for the fans in attendance at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers overcame a slow start for a 110-105 victory over the Grizzlies. Philadelphia stormed back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and ended the game on a 10-1 run en route to their fifth straight win.

James Harden spearheaded the comeback by dropping a game-high 31 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Sixers star big man Joel Embiid struggled finding a shooting rhythm in the first half but remained a force on both ends of the floor to continue his dominance, finishing with 27 points on 7-of-25 shooting, 19 rebounds, six assists and six blocks.

The impressive performance by Philadelphia's star duo earned the adulation of NBA Twitter:

After last year's disappointing postseason performance, the Sixers have been questioned for their heart and toughness. A gritty win like the team earned on Thursday will go a long way toward silencing the doubters.

Philadelphia (38-19) will look for its sixth straight win when it hosts the first-place Boston Celtics (43-17) in a prime-time matchup on Saturday night.