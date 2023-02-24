X

    Joel Embiid, James Harden Hailed by NBA Twitter in 76ers' Win vs Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Doric SamFebruary 24, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 23: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on February 23, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Throughout most of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they were dealing with an All-Star-break hangover as they found themselves trailing by double digits on their home floor.

    Fortunately for the fans in attendance at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers overcame a slow start for a 110-105 victory over the Grizzlies. Philadelphia stormed back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and ended the game on a 10-1 run en route to their fifth straight win.

    James Harden spearheaded the comeback by dropping a game-high 31 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Sixers star big man Joel Embiid struggled finding a shooting rhythm in the first half but remained a force on both ends of the floor to continue his dominance, finishing with 27 points on 7-of-25 shooting, 19 rebounds, six assists and six blocks.

    The impressive performance by Philadelphia's star duo earned the adulation of NBA Twitter:

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    *Squints* Uh-oh! Is that H-Town James Harden!? And Embiid is reminding us that there are 2 ends of the court. Not a great shooting game but still a dominant performance! Carry on…

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    The Harden corner 3… the Embiid block on Ja… 👀

    Some Velvet Blog @somevelvetblog

    HOLY MOLY HARDEN EMBIID LFG!

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Holy shit, Joel Embiid. Embiid has been awesome down the stretch. James Harden has been fantastic all night.

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    What a game from James Harden and Joel Embiid. Wow.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WHAT A SEQUENCE 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/E0Z6JiugSW">pic.twitter.com/E0Z6JiugSW</a>

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    James Harden should have been an All-Star.

    NBA @NBA

    WHAT A BLOCK BY JOEL EMBIID 😱<br><br>Sixers trail by 2 with 0:47 left on TNT! <a href="https://t.co/RNi7SYne3V">pic.twitter.com/RNi7SYne3V</a>

    KJ @kjcarson

    Embiid's block on Ja may be the photo of the year! 😲

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    When he is fully locked in Joel Embiid is the best defensive big man in the NBA and he is showing that tonight<br><br>Jaren Jackson + Embiid putting on a shot blocking clinic in Philly

    maurice @tallmaurice

    JOEL "VIRAL" EMBIID <a href="https://t.co/eIEbA70TxQ">https://t.co/eIEbA70TxQ</a>

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Tobias Harris corner 3 off an offensive rebound / broken play, then a James Harden diving floor board / outlet to Embiid in transition and the Sixers are now up 108-105 with 23.3 seconds left.

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    harden corner 3 and then the harris 3 after good defensive possessions just killers. major shot-makin.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Crazy pass by Harden

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Son James Harden really wasn't an All-Star

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Tonight showed the difference between Jokic and Embiid <br><br>Embiid was mostly awful on offense. Still made a huge impact on the game with his defense <br><br>Jokic can't do that <br><br>#💯

    NotKingJames @NotKingJamess

    Harden dropped 31-7-7, played 39 minutes and made a clutch hustle play to get the pass to Embiid <br>Him not being the ASG is still absurd

    Harrison Grimm @Harrison_Grimm

    An absolutely insane finish from the Sixers. James Harden's offense kept them in this one, and Embiid was a monster defensively. <br><br>Efficiency aside, it's funny how a 27/18/6/1/6 line turned out to be one of Embiid's worst games this year.

    After last year's disappointing postseason performance, the Sixers have been questioned for their heart and toughness. A gritty win like the team earned on Thursday will go a long way toward silencing the doubters.

    Philadelphia (38-19) will look for its sixth straight win when it hosts the first-place Boston Celtics (43-17) in a prime-time matchup on Saturday night.