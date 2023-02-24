Joel Embiid, James Harden Hailed by NBA Twitter in 76ers' Win vs Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Joel Embiid, James Harden Hailed by NBA Twitter in 76ers' Win vs Ja Morant, GrizzliesFebruary 24, 2023
Throughout most of Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they were dealing with an All-Star-break hangover as they found themselves trailing by double digits on their home floor.
Fortunately for the fans in attendance at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers overcame a slow start for a 110-105 victory over the Grizzlies. Philadelphia stormed back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and ended the game on a 10-1 run en route to their fifth straight win.
James Harden spearheaded the comeback by dropping a game-high 31 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. Sixers star big man Joel Embiid struggled finding a shooting rhythm in the first half but remained a force on both ends of the floor to continue his dominance, finishing with 27 points on 7-of-25 shooting, 19 rebounds, six assists and six blocks.
The impressive performance by Philadelphia's star duo earned the adulation of NBA Twitter:
After last year's disappointing postseason performance, the Sixers have been questioned for their heart and toughness. A gritty win like the team earned on Thursday will go a long way toward silencing the doubters.
Philadelphia (38-19) will look for its sixth straight win when it hosts the first-place Boston Celtics (43-17) in a prime-time matchup on Saturday night.