Sevilla Goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović Punched by Fan During Europa League Match

ANP via Getty Images

During Sevilla's match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, a fan ran onto the pitch and punched goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović in the face before being wrestled to the ground.

According to ESPN, the incident happened late in the match and Dmitrović was able to continue playing, appearing unharmed.

Dmitrović was originally not in line to suit up for Thursday's match, but he was thrust into action after projected starting goalkeeper Yassine Bounou felt ill prior to kickoff.

Dmitrović was reportedly able to subdue the fan after he was hit until players from both teams surrounded them. The fan was escorted off the pitch as boos rained down from PSV Stadium.

After the incident, the 31-year-old keeper was understandably upset about what occurred.

"I never saw anything like it," Dmitrović said after the game. "I'm not going to say what I really wanted to do [to the pitch invader]. I'm glad I was aware of where he was coming from and was able to stop him, otherwise other things could have happened. He wanted to hit me, it's unfortunate that this kind of incident happened on a soccer pitch. UEFA should do something, this has to stop."

Sevilla lost Thursday's match 2-0, but managed to advance past PSV Eindhoven to the Round of 16 by winning 3-2 on aggregate after winning the previous leg 3-0.