Kevin Durant Participates in Suns Scrimmage Amid Injury Rehab; Ruled Out vs. Thunder

AP Photo/Matt York

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant won't make his team debut Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his return is imminent after the 13-time All-Star took part in a "two-hour intense workout and scrimmage" on Thursday, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Durant, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns on Feb. 9, has been out since Jan. 8 with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee. He has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

The Suns will begin the second half of their season against OKC before embarking on a four-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks (Sunday), Charlotte Hornets (Wednesday), Chicago Bulls (Friday, March 3) and Dallas Mavericks (Sunday, March 5). Windhorst reported that Durant's return is expected during that span.

"He's officially day-to-day but is expected to make his return during the team's upcoming four-game road trip. Sunday's game in Milwaukee is a possibility, but as Durant works on improving his conditioning in his first contact workouts following a right MCL sprain suffered on Jan. 8, Wednesday in Charlotte is a more likely return date."

That would mean a matchup against ex-Nets teammate Kyrie Irving, who now plays for the Mavs after being traded to Dallas on Feb. 6.

For now, Durant is ramping up to get ready to play. The scene Thursday was intense as the Suns look to take advantage of their star power and vault themselves to their first NBA title in franchise history.

"The Suns brought in referees to make it a game-like atmosphere, and coach Monty Williams said it was the longest and most intense workout the Suns have had since training camp," Windhorst reported.

During the All-Star break, Durant worked out at the team facility and played one-on-one games with shooting guard Devin Booker.

Before the break, he was seen taking shots and working in one-on-one drills but had not ramped up to three-on-three or five-on-five training as of yet.

We'll see Durant play a regular-season game in a Suns uniform soon enough, though, as he teams up with Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to form a fantastic quartet.