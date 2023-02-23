Josh Hart 'Definitely' Wants Long-Term Knicks Contract: 'It's a Perfect Situation'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

After being acquired by the New York Knicks at the trade deadline this month, swingman Josh Hart is hoping to stay put for the foreseeable future.

Hart told Zach Braziller of the New York Post after Thursday's practice that he'd "definitely" want to sign a contract extension with the Knicks and remain with the team for years to come, as he views his current home as "a perfect situation for me on and off the court."

Hart can choose to become a free agent if he declines the $12.9 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Since being drafted 30th in 2017, he's played for four different teams, so it's understandable that he's seeking a more permanent situation. The 27-year-old feels New York has been exactly what he's been looking for:

"I want a home. I want to find a home. This is a place where I would love that home to be. On the court, there are so many things that align with my principles as a player and off the court just being around with friends and close to family. This would be an amazing spot. Hopefully they feel the same."

In his first three games with the Knicks, Hart has averaged 17.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while coming off the bench to help lead the team to three straight wins. He's noticeably thrived while playing alongside point guard Jalen Brunson, who was his college teammate at Villanova.

At 33-27, the Knicks are sixth in the Eastern Conference. Hart's continued strong play will go a long way toward the team's goal of returning to the playoffs after falling short last season.

After the All-Star break ends, New York will resume play Friday against the Washington Wizards (28-30).