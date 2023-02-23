Kevin Love on Signing Heat Contract: 'This Is Breathing New Life into Me'

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Kevin Love told reporters that his signing with the Miami Heat "is breathing new life into me" as he readies to make his team debut Friday at the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cavaliers and Love reached a buyout agreement on amicable terms February 18, ending his nine seasons with the franchise. Two days later, Love signed a contract with the Heat for the remainder of the season.

Love played a career-low 20.0 minutes per game over 41 contests and averaged 8.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting and 6.8 rebounds. He hasn't played since logging 12 minutes against the New York Knicks on Jan. 24. Love was active for nine of the 12 Cavs' games since then but did not see the floor after being taken out of the rotation entirely.

With the Feb. 9 trade deadline come and gone and the Cavs featuring other players in Love's place, a buyout agreement made too much sense.

It didn't take long for Love to find a new home, and now the five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player is looking to help the 32-27 Heat move into the playoff picture.

As of now, they hold down the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference and No. 1 position in the play-in tournament.

The 34-year-old Love isn't having a great shooting year, but he's just one season removed from averaging 13.6 points on 43.0 percent shooting (39.2 percent from three-point range) and 7.2 rebounds in just 22.5 minutes per game. If a rejuvenated Love recreates that form in Miami, then the Heat will get a huge late-season steal as they look to return to the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.