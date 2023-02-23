Report: WWE Was 'Very Concerned' with Fans' Sami Zayn Chants During Cody Rhodes Promo

David Livingston/Getty Images

WWE was reportedly worried about fans hijacking the show with chants for Sami Zayn during recent promo segments involving Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE's decision-makers were "very concerned" about Zayn chants overtaking the segments and booked them to account for that.

In an apparent reference to the initial promo between Rhodes and Heyman a few weeks ago on Raw, Meltzer said WWE "got Heyman out there in seconds" because it didn't want "Cody in there by himself" because of the belief that fans could have overshadowed him with Zayn chants.

Instead, the promo segment was well received by fans in attendance and watching from home, as Rhodes and Heyman masterfully kick-started the WrestleMania feud between Cody and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

One week later on Raw, Rhodes and Zayn had a promo segment, which seemed to speak to WWE actually having confidence in its selection of Cody as Reigns' WrestleMania challenger.

Both Superstars received a hugely positive reaction, and there were even, "This is awesome" chants, which is rare for a promo.

In the wake of Reigns beating Zayn at Elimination Chamber in Sami's hometown of Montreal, there was another promo segment with Rhodes and Heyman on Monday's Raw in Ottawa. Rhodes once again received cheers, so any potential fear of the fans turning on him has likely dissipated.

Although it can be argued that Zayn is the most popular Superstar in WWE currently due to his storyline with Reigns and The Bloodline, Rhodes isn't far behind.

Ever since making his surprise return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania, Rhodes has been incredibly over, and that continued into the 2023 Royal Rumble when he won the men's Royal Rumble match.

There have been times when WWE has struggled to have one red-hot babyface entering WrestleMania, but now it has two of them, which is a good problem to have.

