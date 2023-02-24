Will The Bloodline Be Broken Up For Good at WWE WrestleMania 39?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

What WWE has built with The Bloodline since 2020 has been nothing short of brilliant and is easily one of the strongest stories the company has ever told.

However, even the greatest storylines must end eventually. It appears we are slowly approaching that point, especially with WrestleMania 39 right around the corner.

At the event, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. After 900-plus days, his historic reign has never been in more jeopardy, and the timing of the tension being teased within the group as of late is no coincidence.

All signs point to the unstoppable stable finally nearing its demise. WrestleMania would be the perfect place for the group to suffer their biggest blow yet, if not crumble completely.

As exciting as Rhodes potentially dethroning the dominant Reigns is, the possibility of The Bloodline breaking up for good is equally intriguing. Their future as a faction will hinge on several factors and whether WWE will move in a different direction with its most exciting angle in ages.