Will The Bloodline Be Broken Up For Good at WWE WrestleMania 39?February 24, 2023
What WWE has built with The Bloodline since 2020 has been nothing short of brilliant and is easily one of the strongest stories the company has ever told.
However, even the greatest storylines must end eventually. It appears we are slowly approaching that point, especially with WrestleMania 39 right around the corner.
At the event, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. After 900-plus days, his historic reign has never been in more jeopardy, and the timing of the tension being teased within the group as of late is no coincidence.
All signs point to the unstoppable stable finally nearing its demise. WrestleMania would be the perfect place for the group to suffer their biggest blow yet, if not crumble completely.
As exciting as Rhodes potentially dethroning the dominant Reigns is, the possibility of The Bloodline breaking up for good is equally intriguing. Their future as a faction will hinge on several factors and whether WWE will move in a different direction with its most exciting angle in ages.
Holding All the Gold Has Given Them Their Strongest Source of Power
Paul Heyman, The Bloodline's head council, has heavily stressed in recent weeks that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has served as Roman Reigns' main source of power. The same can be said for The Usos and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
The have had a stranglehold on the entire company for the better part of the past two years. Many Superstars have stepped up to challenge them for their titles, but every one of them have failed, and thus the group have remained in complete control.
For all the infighting The Bloodline have had throughout their existence and especially lately, the championships have kept them a cohesive unit. Defeating them for the belts will be what ultimately drives them apart, and it's looking likely that both Reigns and The Usos will be unseated as champions at WrestleMania 39.
That's far from a guarantee, though.
Fans have backed against Reigns losing in the past and been proved wrong time and time again. The Tribal Chief constantly overcomes the odds, and 'Mania may be no different if WWE decides to prolong his run even further.
The Usos losing to the duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is much more plausible, but in reality, 'Mania should be the night when The Bloodline are beaten for all of their gold.
Will Jey Uso Fall Back in Line?
If Reigns' days as champion are numbered, his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania needs to be handled perfectly.
It would be a wasted opportunity to make a moment if The Tribal Chief's first singles loss in over three years is tainted in any way. Regardless of how it happens, though, expect Jey Uso to factor into the finish in some form or fashion.
The biggest question with The Bloodline right now is where Jey's allegiance lies. He has largely been loyalty to Reigns since the dawn of The Bloodline (because he was forced into the faction at first), but he has come to respect Sami Zayn and supported him in his pursuit of gold.
WWE fans are ready to cheer Jey and want to see him stand up to Reigns once and for all. He shouldn't be the one to take his title from him, but he can absolutely play a role in Rhodes beating him for it at SoFi Stadium on April 1-2.
It doesn't have to be as simple as Jey striking his cousin with a chair, but he can subtly show his solidarity by thwarting interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. That would ensure the spotlight stays on Rhodes while also cementing Jey's split from Reigns, though not necessarily the entire Bloodline.
Continuing to Tease Tension Without Breaking Up Entirely
In short, The Bloodline do not need to break up entirely at WrestleMania, but it can be strongly implied that will be their fate before long.
Jey teasing tension with Reigns and the rest of the group only to fall back in line would defeat the purpose of the story WWE has been telling with him since the start.
Rhodes, Zayn and Owens are all important pieces in the puzzle, but at the end of the day, it all goes back to Jey rebelling against The Tribal Chief.
If WrestleMania is where Reigns finally relinquishes his dual titles, an extended break for him from WWE TV is imperative. It would allow his character to feel fresh again when he returns and to give everyone else in The Bloodline an opportunity to rise to the occasion in his absence.
Jey and Jimmy can stay on the same page, if only temporarily. Sikoa can remain in the mix, but Paul Heyman can benefit from taking time off along with Reigns and resurfacing once he's ready to return.
The Bloodline's dissension has been the most compelling part of their arc recently and continuing with that is paramount. Their actual implosion can be saved for a little later down the line.
Carrying on Without Roman Reigns
The Bloodline story has always revolved around Roman Reigns, but there should come a day soon when he isn't around and the group are forced to decide who will take over during his hiatus.
They won't be as unstoppable without him in the ranks, but they can survive. They may even have to reevaluate their choices and act on their own without Reigns calling the shots.
Of everyone in the group, Jey has what it takes to be their leader. He's been Reigns' right-hand man for so long that he knows what's needed to keep Bloodline running successfully.
The endgame must be Reigns vs. Jey at SummerSlam, with the Uso brother branching out by himself and putting the final nail in The Bloodline's coffin by scoring the win over The Tribal Chief that has eluded him for three years.
That way, the storyline comes full circle and is paid off beautifully before it has a chance to outlive its usefulness.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.