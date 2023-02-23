Kyler Murray's Return from Injury Eyed for Early in 2023 Season by Cardinals' Bidwill

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are expecting to get Kyler Murray back in the first half of the 2023 season.

On an upcoming episode of The Dave Pasch Podcast (h/t Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com), Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill discussed the situation with Murray as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL.

"I think (his return) is going to be earlier than this midseason, so hopefully it's toward the beginning of the season, but I don't want to put any specific dates," Bidwill said. "There could be setbacks, the progress could slow. But he's a young man, it looks like he is a fast healer, things are going well. Let's hope that keeps going the way it is."

The Cardinals could be in the market for a stopgap quarterback, at least during the offseason, because Bidwill also noted Colt McCoy is rehabbing an unspecified injury.

Murray and McCoy are the only quarterbacks currently under contract to the Cardinals. David Blough and Trace McSorley, who started games for the team in 2022, will become free agents in March.

Murray tore his ACL in Arizona's Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. Then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the 25-year-old quarterback had successful surgery on Jan. 4.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Dec. 18 that Murray was projected to recover within six to eight months, putting him on track to be ready for the start of next season.

Per a Jan. 29 report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Murray is "going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right" and could be out until midseason.

The Cardinals are entering a new era with general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon going into their first season with the team in 2023.

Arizona's previous regime made a huge investment in Murray by signing him to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in July. He struggled last season with 2,368 passing yards, 418 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns (three rushing) in 11 starts.

In Murray's first three seasons prior to 2022, he averaged 3,827 passing yards, 595 rushing yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns.

The Cardinals finished last season 4-13, their worst record since 2018. They own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.