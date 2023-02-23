X

    NBA Rumors: Hawks Want to Hire Quin Snyder as HC 'Swiftly' After Nate McMillan Fired

    DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Head coach Quin Snyder reacts as the Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks in the second quarter of Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
    The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly attempting to hire former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to be their new head coach as soon as possible.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hawks want to hire Snyder "swiftly" during the 2022-23 season rather than waiting until the offseason.

    The Hawks fired Nate McMillan from his head coaching position Tuesday amid a 29-30 start to the season. In parts of three seasons as the head coach in Atlanta, McMillan went 99-80 with two playoff appearances, including a surprise trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

