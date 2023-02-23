WWE 2K23 Ratings Drop for Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and More

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Less than a month before the video game's official release, 2K revealed its ratings for many of the top Superstars for WWE 2K23 on Wednesday.

The ratings review show took place on New Day member Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel and featured the likes of Big E, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Tyler Breeze helping him break down the ratings:

Among the ratings revealed were Becky Lynch at 96 overall, making her the highest-rated woman in the game, plus 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at 91, United States champion Austin Theory at 82 and Sami Zayn at 84:

Additionally, intercontinental champion Gunther was originally rated an 88 overall, but after suggesting he deserved to be higher, WWE 2K23 made an amendment and bumped him up to an 89:

WWE 2K23 is one of the biggest pro wrestling video game offerings of all time with nearly 200 playable characters, and many of them had their ratings shown for the first time Wednesday.

The following is a rundown of every rating released thus far, courtesy of GamesHub.com's Leah J. Williams:

AJ Styles – 89

Angelo Dawkins – 80

Austin Theory – 82

Big E – 88

Bobby Lashley – 92

Braun Strowman – 89

Brock Lesnar – 97

Butch (Pete Dunne) – 81

Carmelo Hayes – 82

Chad Cable – 77

Cody Rhodes – 91

Damien Priest – 84

Dexter Lumis – 80

Dominik Mysterio – 78

Drew McIntyre – 91

Elias – 78

Ezekiel – 83

Finn Balor – 87

Gunther – 88

Happy Corbin – 83

Jey Uso – 90

Jimmy Uso – 89

Johnny Gargano – 84

Karrion Kross – 86

Kofi Kingston – 89

LA Knight – 81

Montez Ford – 82

Omos – 82

Otis – 80

Rey Mysterio – 82

Rick Boogs – 75

Ricochet – 82

Ridge Holland – 81

R-Truth – 72

Sami Zayn – 84

Sheamus – 87

The Miz – 85

The Miz '11 – 90

The Rock – 96

The Undertaker – 95

Tyler Breeze – 77

Xavier Woods – 88

Alexa Bliss – 85

Asuka – 89

Bayley – 91

Becky Lynch – 96

Bianca Belair – 95

Chyna – 88

Dakota Kai – 80

Gigi Dolin – 81

Iyo Sky – 82

Jacy Jayne – 80

Katana Chance – 79

Kayden Carter – 76

Liv Morgan – 86

Natalya – 82

Queen Zelina – 74

Raquel Rodriguez – 83

Rhea Ripley – 87

Shayna Baszler – 82

Shotzi – 75

Trish Stratus – 93

Among those who have had their ratings revealed thus far, several present-day Superstars reached or exceeded the threshold of 90, including Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Bayley and Bianca Belair.

Multiple legends are also rated 90 or above, such as The Rock and WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Trish Stratus.

Many more top stars have yet to receive their ratings, and once they do, they figure to join the 90 club as well. That includes the likes of undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair and legends like John Cena, Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The Icon and Deluxe Editions of WWE 2K23 will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on March 14, while the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions will release March 17.

