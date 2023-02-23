Warriors' Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson 'Can Keep Us in It' amid Stephen Curry Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is confident in star guard Klay Thompson's ability to help carry the team until Stephen Curry returns from his leg injury.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Kerr said the following about Thompson ahead of the Dubs' return to action out of the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday: "We feed off Klay all of the time. Klay can keep us in it."

While Thompson has long been the Warriors' second scoring option behind Curry and even their third scoring option during Kevin Durant's three-year run with the team, he is more than capable of lighting up the scoreboard when called upon.

The 33-year-old veteran is a five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion in his own right, and he is one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, ranking 12th in NBA history in three-pointers made.

After missing two consecutive seasons due to injury, Thompson returned last season and helped lead the Warriors to a championship, and he has arguably been even better this season.

Thompson is averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 three-pointers made, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He has indeed stepped up when Curry has missed time as well, averaging 25.9 points per game in 14 games without Curry this season. Andrews also noted that in the first two games Curry missed with his leg injury, Thompson made a combined 19 threes, which was the most in a two-game stretch of his entire career.

The Warriors are the defending NBA champions, but this season has been something of a struggle due in part to Curry missing time. Golden State is just 29-29, but it is at least in a postseason play-in spot in ninth place, and it is just one game out of sixth.

If Curry is able to return shortly after he is re-evaluated next week, the Warriors could go on a huge run entering the playoffs, but even without them, they are more than capable of playing winning basketball with Thompson leading the way alongside Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Co.