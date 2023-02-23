Bucks' Meyers Leonard Apologizes for Antisemitic Slur: 'It Was an Ignorant Mistake'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As he prepares for his first NBA game in more than two years, Meyers Leonard has apologized for using an antisemitic slur in 2021.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Leonard called the comment "an ignorant mistake" that he's learned from.

"It's a mixed bag of emotions, for sure," he explained. "It's certainly the hardest two-year stretch I've ever had in my life, as an adult, as a man. The truth is–let's just cut to it–I made a really big mistake, the biggest mistake of my life. It was an extremely difficult time because, first of all, just let me say to anybody who's listening, I'm incredibly sorry."

Leonard was playing Call of Duty while on a Twitch stream when he used the slur on March 9, 2021.

After the video became public, Leonard issued an apology statement on his Instagram.

"I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Leonard wrote. "My ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong."

The Miami Heat, Leonard's team at the time, condemned his use of the slur and said he would be "away from the team indefinitely." NBA commissioner Adam Silver fined Leonard $50,000 and required him to participate in a cultural diversity program.

Leonard was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 17, 2021. He was released by the Thunder eight days later.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Leonard said he spoke "at length for quite a while to Rabbi Pinny (Andruiser)" in north Miami within two days of making his comment and later attended a Passover event.

A shoulder injury that required surgery kept Leonard out for most of the 2020-21 season before he was suspended. The 30-year-old last appeared in a game on Jan. 9, 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks officially signed Leonard to a 10-day contract on Wednesday.

Leonard's first appearance in a game since the video of him using the slur became public could come on Friday. The Bucks will host the Heat at Fiserv Forum in the first game after the All-Star break for both teams.