X

    Gary Payton II Says He Was 'Blindsided' By Trade from Blazers to Warriors

    Doric SamFebruary 23, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Gary Payton II #8 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after the team's win against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on February 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Gary Payton II is back with the Golden State Warriors after the team acquired him at the trade deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers, but the move caught him by surprise.

    Payton told reporters Wednesday that he was "blindsided" by the deal that sent him back to the team with which he won the 2022 NBA championship.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.