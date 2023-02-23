Gary Payton II Says He Was 'Blindsided' By Trade from Blazers to Warriors

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Gary Payton II is back with the Golden State Warriors after the team acquired him at the trade deadline from the Portland Trail Blazers, but the move caught him by surprise.

Payton told reporters Wednesday that he was "blindsided" by the deal that sent him back to the team with which he won the 2022 NBA championship.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.