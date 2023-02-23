Hawks Rumors: Former Celtics HC Ime Udoka Being Considered for Vacancy

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Atlanta Hawks are seeking a new head coach after firing Nate McMillan on Tuesday, and another name has reportedly been added to the team's list of candidates.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is among those being considered for the position.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

