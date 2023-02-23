X

    Hawks Rumors: Former Celtics HC Ime Udoka Being Considered for Vacancy

    Doric SamFebruary 23, 2023

    Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    The Atlanta Hawks are seeking a new head coach after firing Nate McMillan on Tuesday, and another name has reportedly been added to the team's list of candidates.

    According to NBA insider Marc Stein, former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is among those being considered for the position.

