2023 NHL Playoffs: Analyzing the Race for the Final Two Wild-Card Spots in the East

0 of 7

John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

We realize most of your collective attention is being paid to the trade deadline and the rumors and machinations going on there, but the race for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference is shaping up to be intense.

There are seven teams you can say are officially "in the hunt" for the two wild-card spots. Those teams are at most six points back of the second wild-card spot and nine from the first spot. With the divisional teams being virtually set aside from where they'll land between first and third place, the real drama is with virtually everyone else in the East.

Fans of the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators are now invested in the stretch run, and trying to plot out who has the edge is real difficult. The teams have different numbers of games remaining, varying difficulty in schedules and severity of injuries, as well as different needs to address at the trade deadline if they so choose.

The idea of the NHL adapting the NBA's play-in round for the final spots in the playoffs is getting an accidental kind of tryout with everyone jockeying for the right to possibly (probably?) get slammed by the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.

Never mind that, though, getting there is the fun part and the reason for the season. It's also why we're breaking down each of the seven teams in this playoff battle royal to see who, if anyone, has an easier road to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.