Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Results

Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 ResultsFebruary 22, 2023
One of world soccer's brightest young stars netted a massive goal in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between RB Leipzig and Manchester City.
RB Leipzig's 21-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol, who was one of the best young players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Croatia, got high up in the air to connect on a header that flew past Ederson in the 70th minute.
Gvardiol's equalizer handed the German Bundesliga side a lifeline in its two-legged tie with the reigning English Premier League champion.
Leipzig was on the front foot for most of the second half, and as it built itself more into the game, Erling Haaland became more anonymous for the visiting side.
The 22-year-old scoring sensation failed to fire a single shot on target and he finished with 22 touches, the lowest total of any Manchester City player.
Haaland and his Manchester City teammates can still reverse their fortunes in three weeks at home, but the road draw brought about some concerns about the club's inability to finish the job on the continental level.
Inter Milan benefited from a strike from one of its star strikers to beat FC Porto 1-0 in the other round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.
Romelu Lukaku fired in the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to give the Italian side a slight advantage ahead of the second leg in Portugal.
Winner: Josko Gvardiol
Gvardiol brought RB Leipzig back on level terms with Manchester City with a tremendous headed effort in the 70th minute.
The young Croatian catapulted himself into the air high above Ruben Dias and headed home the goal past Ederson, who was off his line a bit.
The RB Leipzig goal came at a crucial time of the match in which the home side mounted pressure in the final third, but could not convert on some key opportunities.
Fifteen minutes before the goal, Benjamin Henrichs scuffed a shot away from the goal from a wide-open position on the right side of the penalty area.
Dominik Szoboszlai had an attempt turned away by Ederson to produce the corner that created Gvardiol's goal.
The pressure was there for the German side, but until Gvardiol's goal, it had nothing to show for the actions in the attacking half.
The goal was just the second for Gvardiol this season. The other tally was the opening goal of a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage.
Gvardiol still has a long way to go to be called a consistent big-game scorer, but the tallies against Man City and Real Madrid show that he is not afraid of the biggest moments, and that could be a trait that helps Leipzig manage the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Loser: Erling Haaland
Haaland failed to live up to lofty expectations he has set for himself this season.
The 22-year-old forward did not put a shot on target for the fourth time in five games.
Haaland went without a shot in Saturday's 1-1 road draw with Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League. He failed to hit the target against Tottenham and Aston Villa in league play as well this month.
He is still one of the most dangerous forwards in world soccer, but he has just five tallies since the turn of the calendar.
Haaland produced three of those tallies in a Premier League match against Wolves. The others came against Spurs and Arsenal.
The lack of goals, and shots on target, from the towering Norwegian may be a concering trend if it keeps up over the next few weeks.
Manchester City has the perfect get-right game in front of it in the Premier League on Saturday against Bournemouth, so that could be the catalyst to get Haaland going again.
If he continues to struggle over the next three weeks ahead of the second leg on March 14, City could be in trouble of failing yet again in the Champions League.
Man City has four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup under Pep Guardiola, but the Champions League crown has eluded them. An exit in the round of 16 would be viewed as a massive disappointment for the club.
Winner: Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku has the potential to be Inter's difference-maker on a potential deep run in the competition.
The Belgian forward scored off his own rebound in the 86th minute to give the Italian side the slightest of advantages over FC Porto.
Wednesday's goal and Lukaku's tally against Udinese in Serie A last weekend are positive signs that he is rounding back into form at the right time.
The Chelsea loanee has been ravaged by injuries all season. He participated in 13 matches prior to Wednesday's substitute appearance at the San Siro.
The game-winning goal provided a mild sigh of relief within the Inter squad after Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez could not get the job done in front of goal from the starting lineup.
Dzeko and Martinez have 27 goals across all competitions between them, but if they struggle, like Wednesday, Inter needs to have another option to hurt opposing defenses.
Lukaku should gain confidence from his goals in the last week, and that may lead to a scoring tear over the next few weeks.
Inter must focus on getting Lukaku back into starting form for the second leg on March 14. The Champions League might be the only competition Inter can earn a trophy in since it is 15 points back of Napoli in Serie A and it faces a tough Coppa Italia semifinal against Juventus.
A trip to the UCL quarterfinals may be easier to handle than in previous seasons since two of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool will be eliminated in the round of 16 through head-to-head matchups.
Losers: FC Porto's Top Attackers
FC Porto managed just four shots on goal inside the San Siro.
The Portuguese side had an opportunity to steal a victory in Milan, but Mehdi Taremi and Co. failed to come up with a goal and conceded late.
You would think Porto is in a great spot to advance because it only needs one goal at home to level up the two-legged tie and send the second leg to extra time. A 2-0 win would put Porto through to the quarterfinals.
However, Porto has had some trouble in two-legged affairs recently. The club dropped out of the UEFA Europa League last year in the round of 16 after scoring once in 180 minutes against Lyon. Porto gave up two goals in the second leg of its round-of-32 matchup with Lazio.
Two seasons ago, Porto barely advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals. Juventus scored three times in the second leg and Porto only got through on away goals, a rule that is no longer in existence.
Porto will need to score multiple goals in the second leg to advance, but it has had trouble holding leads in that part of knockout-round ties.
To make matters worse, Porto will be without Otavio, a key midfield piece, after he was sent off for a second yellow card on Wednesday.
Inter's defense has held opponents to one or zero goals in its last 10 matches. The Italian side has only conceded twice on two occasions since the Champions League group stage ended on November 6.
While a one-goal deficit may seem easy to reverse, Porto is in a tough spot with its situation and it may stumble out of Europe without its attackers countering Lukaku, Dzeko and Martinez.