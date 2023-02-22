Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Results

0 of 4

Lars Baron/Getty Images

One of world soccer's brightest young stars netted a massive goal in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between RB Leipzig and Manchester City.

RB Leipzig's 21-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol, who was one of the best young players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Croatia, got high up in the air to connect on a header that flew past Ederson in the 70th minute.

Gvardiol's equalizer handed the German Bundesliga side a lifeline in its two-legged tie with the reigning English Premier League champion.

Leipzig was on the front foot for most of the second half, and as it built itself more into the game, Erling Haaland became more anonymous for the visiting side.

The 22-year-old scoring sensation failed to fire a single shot on target and he finished with 22 touches, the lowest total of any Manchester City player.

Haaland and his Manchester City teammates can still reverse their fortunes in three weeks at home, but the road draw brought about some concerns about the club's inability to finish the job on the continental level.

Inter Milan benefited from a strike from one of its star strikers to beat FC Porto 1-0 in the other round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku fired in the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to give the Italian side a slight advantage ahead of the second leg in Portugal.