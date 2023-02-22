X

    Brian Windhorst Says Russell Westbrook Should 'Absolutely Not' Start for Clippers

    Erin WalshFebruary 22, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 02: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers has a few words for the fans during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The expectation is that Russell Westbrook will start alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the Los Angeles Clippers, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst thinks inserting him into the starting five would be a mistake.

    "Listen man, you cannot start him. Come on, man, you cannot start him," Windhorst said on his podcast (40:08 mark). "Absolutely not. It is absolutely not an option."

    When Windhorst was asked what Westbrook's role would be, he added, "Exactly. I don't know."

