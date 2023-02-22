Brian Windhorst Says Russell Westbrook Should 'Absolutely Not' Start for Clippers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The expectation is that Russell Westbrook will start alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the Los Angeles Clippers, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst thinks inserting him into the starting five would be a mistake.

"Listen man, you cannot start him. Come on, man, you cannot start him," Windhorst said on his podcast (40:08 mark). "Absolutely not. It is absolutely not an option."

When Windhorst was asked what Westbrook's role would be, he added, "Exactly. I don't know."

