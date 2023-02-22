X

    Erling Haaland's Quiet Game in Man City's Draw vs. RB Leipzig in UCL Frustrates Fans

    February 22, 2023

    LEIPZIG, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 22: Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at Red Bull Arena on February 22, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)
    Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

    Erling Haaland was supposed to be the final piece in Manchester City's quest to taste European glory. He was anything but Wednesday as the club drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

    Riyad Mahrez put City ahead with a goal in the 27th minute, but the reigning English champions couldn't press their advantage. That allowed Joško Gvardiol to equalize in the 70th minute.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Joško Gvardiol catches Ederson dancing on his line and Leipzig are back in this one. 🌶 <a href="https://t.co/D1uWIRZ76p">pic.twitter.com/D1uWIRZ76p</a>

    Manchester City was held to just three shots on target despite maintaining 74 percent of possession. A lot of that had to do with Haaland being totally anonymous across the 90 minutes.

    Gvardiol did a good job of marking the star striker, and Kevin De Bruyne's absence was sorely felt as Pep Guardiola's squad struggled to create chances.

    Despite Haaland's prolific haul already this season, the extent to which he and Manchester City have a mutually beneficial partnership is increasingly under debate. This kind of result will provide ammunition for the skeptics.

    Sam Lee @SamLee

    The Haaland thing is part impressive part concerning. It would obviously be better if he could have a few chances (!!) but he hasn't, and hasn't really touched it either, but City are still dominating. If Pep wants to boss games with Haaland then this is it <a href="https://t.co/rY0hDZxCUc">https://t.co/rY0hDZxCUc</a>

    talkSPORT @talkSPORT

    Just before the equaliser, Erling Haaland had his first touch in the box…<br><br>It came in the 67th minute 😬<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    Zito @_Zeets

    There was a potential counter where Leipzig players showed the best way to approach Haaland. Gundogan had the ball at the halfway line, with Haaland running on the right, and two of the defenders did something which seemed reckless by ignoring Haaland and closing down Gundogan.

    aa9skillz @aa9skillz

    unpopular opinion <br><br>Man city play better with out Haaland

    duck enthusiast @Mun_yaaah

    City players when Haaland makes a run <a href="https://t.co/gJTTCC8Qoz">pic.twitter.com/gJTTCC8Qoz</a>

    17 @DxBruyneSZN

    I'm pretty sure Pep has told the players not to pass the ball to Haaland because what is this 😭

    Real Talk Manchester City @RealTalkMCFC

    Phil Foden at the start of the season was unreal. G/A basically every weekend, involved in plenty of chances and had a great relationship with Haaland. Then he was suddenly dropped and hasn't appeared since the World Cup. I really don't understand what's going on. Baffling.

    Steven @StevenMcinerney

    That would frustrate the life of me if I was Haaland. The man is a freakishly good athlete. As soon as he picks up any speed, you make the pass.

    101 Great Goals @101greatgoals

    Erling Haaland spectating tonight whilst waiting for a decent pass<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RBLMCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RBLMCI</a> <a href="https://t.co/2I7EgRGHan">pic.twitter.com/2I7EgRGHan</a>

    You expect things to almost iron themselves on their own. Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world, and Haaland is perhaps the most lethal pure finisher anywhere.

    The 22-year-old is also the kind of player who doesn't need a lot of service to find his groove on the pitch. He can register little impact for long stretches before he makes one or two touches that totally change a game.

    Manchester City will host the return fixture on March 14. You still expect City to advance, but the door is firmly open for Leipzig to pull off the upset.