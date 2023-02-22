WWE's Sonya Deville Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Toni Cassano

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

WWE's Sonya Deville proposed to her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, in New Jersey last week, the couple told People's Natasha Dye and Melody Chiu.

Deville and Cassano met last April when the WWE Superstar invited Cassano to watch her wrestle. They instantly hit it off, and Deville said she's proud of the progress she's made in her life as an out gay woman:

"It's so cool to me to be in this position right now, to be engaged as a gay female in the WWE, and to have proposed to my fiancée. Because I look back at seven years ago, eight years ago when I wasn't even openly out yet, and I was hiding relationships, and I was still trying to figure out my comfortability with being gay and who I was."



Cassano has two daughters from a previous relationship, and they were involved in the proposal. Seemingly knowing a proposal was coming at some point soon, Cassano revealed she had her own ring for Deville after she proposed.

Deville said:



"I proposed, then Toni's like, 'Grab my purse.' And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she's like, 'I've been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.' ... I could go on for days about the way I feel about this woman, I never knew love could feel so happy and safe all at the same time. I found my best friend, my soul mate and my life partner all in one incredible human. She is the epitome of my ride or die. To be able to show her and her two daughters how much they all mean to me was what this proposal was all about. They are my world and now we are one family forever together."

Deville has been with WWE since 2015 after first competing in the Tough Enough competition. She made her main roster debut in 2017.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.