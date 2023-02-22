Kevin Love: 'Pretty Easy Decision' to Join Heat After Cavaliers Contract Buyout

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Love didn't have to think for too long before deciding to sign with the Miami Heat after his buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I love the way that they operate here," he told reporters Wednesday. "You can tell that it's a top-tier, high-class, high-character organization and that all starts at the top. So for me, at the end of the day, it was a pretty easy decision."

Love hasn't taken long to adjust to his new team. He and Heat star Bam Adebayo already exchanged some friendly trash talk on social media.

"He's one of those guys, I just love his game," the five-time All-Star said of Adebayo. "I love what he is about. I love how he impacts winning and, you know, for him to jaw like that, it just means we're off to a good start."

Before Love's departure from Cleveland was finalized, he was getting linked with a move south to Miami. It's a partnership that makes sense for all parties.

The Heat are an unimpressive seventh in the Eastern Conference at 32-27, but Love's comments referenced how highly regarded the organization is. This is also a team that has reached the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

A second NBA title is far from guaranteed for Love, but the odds are good he'll at least get to enjoy some team success in the playoffs.

Miami, meanwhile, is clearly in need of a player with the 34-year-old's skill set. The Heat are 28th in three-point percentage (33.4), and it's not entirely a coincidence they're 26th in offensive rating (111.1), per NBA.com.

Love should go back to serving as a valuable sixth man, a role he grew into with Cleveland before falling out of favor.

The buyout market traditionally sees some big names switch teams, but the returns are often marginal at best. This could be one of the exceptions where the Heat found a meaningful way to address their roster after the trade deadline passed.