Decisions the Bulls Should Already Regret from the Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls could have gone a number of different directions at the NBA trade deadline.

They chose none of then, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams to not make a move during deadline season.



That's a baffling decision for the Bulls, who don't have enough to win now but have too much to bottom out. That inactivity sparks a series of regrets this front office can already feel.

