    Decisions the Bulls Should Already Regret from the Trade Deadline

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 23, 2023

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 04: Zach LaVine #8, Nikola Vucevic #9 and DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls look on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      The Chicago Bulls could have gone a number of different directions at the NBA trade deadline.

      They chose none of then, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams to not make a move during deadline season.

      That's a baffling decision for the Bulls, who don't have enough to win now but have too much to bottom out. That inactivity sparks a series of regrets this front office can already feel.

    Not Choosing a Direction

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Zach LaVine #8 and DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls look on against the Orlando Magic during the second half at United Center on February 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      In May 2021, the Bulls declared they wouldn't stand for mediocrity.

      So, what are they standing for?

      This is not a good team, but it's not a bottom-feeder either. That sure sounds like mediocrity to me.

      This deadline offered an opportunity to push in one of those directions, either loading up for a playoff push or trimming their roster in hopes of saving their top-four protected pick. Had they shopped any of Nikola Vučević, Zach LaVine or even DeMar DeRozan, they could have found some valuable assets. But when the Bulls reached this fork in the road, they drove right into it.

    Not Adding a Point Guard

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at United Center on November 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      The Bulls finally announced Lonzo Ball isn't coming back this season. He hasn't suited up since Jan. 2022, when he suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his left knee.

      Counting on him for anything at this point feels extremely optimistic at best.

      So, why aren't Chicago's plans at the point guard position any clearer?

      Coby White wasn't moved at the deadline, but his future remains up in the air with restricted free agency awaiting him after this season. Goran Dragić is a placeholder, as is buyout addition Patrick Beverley.

      The Bulls need an organizer to make sense of their roster. They hummed when they had a floor general like Ball running the show, but they've looked disconnected and disjointed ever since he went down.

    Not Snagging a Spacer

      Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic (9) and DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrate during the second half of a NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. Chicago won 133-119. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
      AP Photo/Paul Beaty

      Chicago has a pair of offensive focal points in LaVine and DeRozan. Vučević has held that title in the past and is super skilled for a third option. Together, the three provide the Bulls with better than 67 points per night.

      It feels like those three should form the backbone of a good-to-great offense. Instead, Chicago sits a mind-numbing 24th in offensive efficiency, per NBA.com.

      How is that possible? Because the offense can't breathe.

      No team takes or makes fewer threes than the Bulls. How this wasn't addressed at the deadline is a head-scratcher.

