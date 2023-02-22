X

    Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Named in Wrexham's Squad for 2023 The Soccer Tournament

    Erin WalshFebruary 22, 2023

    US actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds acknowledges the fans after the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham, north Wales, on January 29, 2023.
    OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

    Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the owners of Welsh club Wrexham AFC, are set to play in the $1 million The Soccer Tournament in the United States this summer, per Nathan Ridley of the Daily Mirror.

    Wrexham is the ninth club to join the inaugural seven-a-side tournament, which will take place from June 1-4 in Cary, North Carolina.

    In addition to Reynolds and McElhenney, the Red Dragons roster will include David Jones, Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

    TST @TST7v7

    Stay calm, it's really happening 😎<br><br>WREXHAM LEGENDS ARE COMING TO AMERICA and here is the initial squad! <br><br>🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ➡️ 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/23Z4n8ngYU">pic.twitter.com/23Z4n8ngYU</a>

    Wrexham adviser Shaun Harvey said in a statement, per Ridley:

    "We look forward to debuting in the US with a legends team and the ambition of winning the tournament.

    "Should we be successful, $500,000 of the prize money will be used to enhance the club's work in the local community. Wrexham AFC is more than just a first team. It represents the people of North Wales and this tournament will allow us to incorporate former players of the club like we have never been able to do before."

    The 32-team tournament includes sides formed by former United States men's national team star Clint Dempsey and United States women's national team midfielder Heather O'Reilly.

    Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham in 2020. The Red Dragons sit second in England's National League behind Notts County with a 24-6-2 record. The team also had a solid run in the FA Cup before falling to Sheffield United in the fourth round.

