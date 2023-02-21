Police: Alabama's Brandon Miller Brought Darius Miles Gun Used in January Shooting

Michael Chang/Getty Images

An officer with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office testified that Alabama forward Brandon Miller brought the gun used in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in January.

According to AL.com's Carol Robinson, Detective Branden Culpepper said in court that former Alabama player Darius Miles texted Miller to get his gun and bring it to his location.

Once Miller arrived, Culpepper alleged Miles told Michael Davis that "the heat is in the hat" and "there's one in the head," per Robinson. Culpepper said that meant Miles had a gun with one round in the chamber.

Miles and Davis have been charged with capital murder in the death of Jamea Harris.

In January, investigators said Miles admitted to furnishing the handgun used in the shooting but didn't fire the weapon.

Robinson provided details on what allegedly led up to the shooting:

"Testimony from today's court hearing show all involved had gone to Twelve25 Sports Bar that night. Miller dropped Miles off at the club but did not stay because the line was too long.

"After leaving the club, Harris, her boyfriend Cedric Johnson and her first cousin, Asia Humphrey, stopped at a nearby grill to get something to eat. It was then they encountered Davis, who was dancing in front Harris' Jeep."

Miles and Davis left after a verbal exchange with Johnson but returned and retrieved something from the back seat of Miller's car.

Miles initially told police he had been at his apartment when the shooting occurred but later "admitted to contacting Miller to bring him his gun and said Davis had gotten the gun from Miller's vehicle," per Robinson. Surveillance footage and dashcam video from Miller's car refuted his original account.

Davis fired at least eight shots at Harris' Jeep. Harris was shot in the face and drove away until she and Johnson found a police officer. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley told Robinson that Miller isn't currently facing any charges stemming from the shooting because there's "nothing" prosecutors could formally charge him with.

Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats also downplayed Miller's role in the shooting and said Tuesday that he and school officials were aware of his involvement that night.

"Can't control everything everybody does outside of practice," he told reporters. "Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time."