WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Set for WrestleMania

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE is reportedly planning a pair of big matches for WrestleMania 39 in the form of Bray Wyatt against Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar against Omos.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that WWE is "obviously" going with Wyatt vs. Lashley and Lesnar vs. Omos on the Grandest Stage of Them All after the events of Elimination Chamber.

At the Elimination Chamber premium live event Saturday, Lesnar and Lashley faced off in a singles match for the third time. Lashley won the contest by disqualification when Lesnar hit him with a low blow, and The Beast Incarnate then put Lashley through the announcers table.

One night earlier on SmackDown, Wyatt said he would pursue a WrestleMania match against the winner of the Lashley vs. Lesnar match.

Lesnar was not present on this week's Raw, but Lashley showed up and obliterated Elias. He then cut a promo about how nobody in the locker room can break his Hurt Lock finisher, including Lesnar and Wyatt.

At another point in the show, MVP cut a promo about Lesnar taking the easy way out in his match against Lashley. In retaliation, MVP challenged Lesnar to a WrestleMania match against his client Omos, and WWE is advertising the possibility of Brock's accepting the challenge on next week's Raw.

While the aforementioned matches are possible, there are factors that suggest other options are on the table.

For starters, MVP has been trying to recruit Lashley to reform the Hurt Business as of late, and given the link between them, plus Lashley's recent issues with Lesnar, the Omos challenge could simply be a diversion to set up another match between Lesnar and Lashley.

Also, since Wyatt made it clear that he had both Lesnar and Lashley in his sights, perhaps he could be added to make it a Triple Threat or even a Fatal 4-Way if the WWE creative team does want Omos to be involved.

Adding in stakes such as the winner going on to face Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship after WrestleMania could help the match garner interest from fans despite the seemingly random nature of some of those involved.

Wyatt, Lashley and Lesnar are three of the biggest stars in WWE today, so while it isn't entirely clear what they will be doing at WrestleMania, they all figure to have an important spot on the card.

