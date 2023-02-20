TMZ: Sabrina Ionescu Panini Prizm WNBA Black Gold Rookie Card Sets Auction Record

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In just three professional seasons, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has become one of the WNBA's most popular players. That popularity was on display Sunday night after her rookie card became the most expensive WNBA card ever after selling at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

Ionescu's 2020 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Gold rookie card, graded a Gem Mint 10, sold for $10,800. It was the first time a WNBA card sold for five figures, according to reps from PWCC, which brokered the sale.

The card is one of just five in existence, contributing to the high price tag.

Ionescu, 25, had a breakout season in 2022, making her first All-Star team and being named to the All-WNBA second team. She was selected with the first overall pick of the 2020 draft after a historic career at the University of Oregon where she finished as the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles and was a three-time Pac-12 Player of the Year.

"The table is set for one of the most exciting WNBA seasons to date and Ionescu is right at the forefront," PWCC executive Jesse Craig said. "Collectors are anticipating that energy and excitement and looking to buy premier Ionescu cards. We're entering an interesting phase here where supply for these high-end cards won't be able to match the demand."

The Liberty are expected to be one of the favorites to win the WNBA title this season after acquiring two former MVPs in Jonquel Jones via trade and signing Breanna Stewart in free agency.