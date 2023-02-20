Liverpool's John Henry Rules out Full Sale of Club by Fenway Sports Group

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool co-owner John Henry ruled out a full sale of Liverpool by Fenway Sports Group amid speculation the club could change hands.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported in November that FSG had put Liverpool up for sale and solicited the services of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to aid with the process.

Speaking with BostonSportsJournal.com's Sean McAdam, Henry said ownership "merely formalized an ongoing process."

"Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes," he said. "Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?"

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.