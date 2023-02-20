Clippers' Updated Depth Chart After Russell Westbrook Signs Contract from Jazz Buyout

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Clippers are getting their point guard.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook intends to sign with the Clippers after securing a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

With Westbrook inbound, the Clippers' depth chart should look as follows:

PG: Russell Westbrook / Terance Mann / Bones Hyland

SG: Paul George / Eric Gordon

SF: Kawhi Leonard / Norman Powell

PF: Marcus Morris Sr. / Nicolas Batum / Robert Covington

Ivica Zubac / Mason Plumlee

Westbrook will fill an immediate need for the Clippers as a true playmaker at the point guard position. Whether he does so off the bench or as a starter remains to be seen. With Zubac's lack of perimeter shooting at the 5, Westbrook may be a better fit as a sixth man for the Clippers, similar to his role this season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the second unit, he'd be surrounded by the likes of Gordon, Powell, Batum and potentially Covington when the Clippers go small, giving him ample floor spacing to create driving lanes.

The counter-argument for keeping him in the starting lineup is that Mann isn't a true point guard with the playmaking skills of Westbrook, even if he's handled the role admirably. The duo of Leonard and George has struggled to find a point guard throughout their tenure together, and Westbrook certainly fits the bill.

Westbrook and George also have experience from their time playing together with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which should ease the transition. And Westbrook likely didn't choose a destination where he felt guaranteed to come off the bench.

For the season, the 34-year-old is averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds, shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from three. He'll be the clear third option for the 33-28 Clippers, but his facilitating should instantly improve one of the Western Conference's top contenders.