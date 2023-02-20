NFL Rumors: Chargers DC Renaldo Hill to Join Dolphins Staff, Reunite with Vic Fangio

Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is leaving the franchise to become the Miami Dolphins' defensive pass-game coordinator under Vic Fangio.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Los Angeles allowed Hill out of his contract "out of respect" for Fangio, who has a relationship with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

The Chargers will promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hill had been their defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

It's seemingly a bit odd for Hill to take what amounts to a demotion, but Pelissero noted he will be receiving a multiyear deal to join Fangio in Miami.

Fangio officially joined the Dolphins' coaching staff under Mike McDaniel earlier this month. The former Denver Broncos head coach mostly stayed out of coaching last season after being fired following the 2021 campaign, only serving briefly as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Fangio has been a coach in the NFL for parts of five decades, first joining the New Orleans Saints' coaching staff in 1986. He's been the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and now Miami.

Hill, 44, was the Broncos' defensive backs coach under Fangio for two seasons (2019-20) in Denver. He played 10 years in the NFL as a defensive back before moving into the coaching ranks.

Staley was also part of the Broncos' coaching staff under Fangio, serving as an outside linebackers coach in 2019.