Sami Zayn Will Remain a Main Eventer, Kenny Omega in WWE, More Quick Takes

Sami Zayn Will Remain a Main Eventer, Kenny Omega in WWE, More Quick TakesFebruary 20, 2023
Regardless of the result of his championship clash with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn unquestionably emerged from Elimination Chamber weekend a made man in WWE.
Some fans feared that the match may have marked the peak of his popularity and that another opportunity for him to become champion won't arise. However, Zayn is too talented to never ascend to that level again, and eventually, he will be wearing world title gold around his waist.
Kenny Omega also made headlines over the weekend following a report from WrestlingNews.co that WWE has expressed strong interest in signing him once his current contract with AEW expires in the foreseeable future.
The Best Bout Machine has been a cornerstone of the company since joining at its onset in early 2019. With Cody Rhodes making the jump to WWE last year and quickly settling into a main-event role, Omega following in his footsteps shouldn't be considered completely out of the question quite yet.
This installment of Quick Takes will delve into Omega's options, Bray Wyatt's apparent involvement in the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley program, why Austin Theory will win his expected match at WrestleMania 39, and more.
WWE Fans Need Not Worry About Sami Zayn's Main Eventer Status
This past weekend was essentially all about Sami Zayn. Fans in attendance were heartbroken to see him fall short of capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship due to interference from The Bloodline, but a win wasn't imperative in order to make him a main event star.
That was already accomplished in the leadup to Elimination Chamber, and the reaction he received from the faithful fans in Montréal both on Friday's SmackDown and at the event itself merely made it official.
A certain segment of fans were convinced that Elimination Chamber was a now-or-never situation with Zayn fighting for the top title in his hometown in the main event of a pay-per-view.
Zayn beating Roman Reigns would have been an amazing moment, but it's more important for WWE to not deviate from their original WrestleMania plans. Winning the tag titles with Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows may feel like a step down in comparison, but it's all about the aftermath and how it's handled.
Unless he is horribly booked from this point forward, the incredibly-likable Zayn will have no issue maintaining this level of popularity for many months to come. This will be his first time portraying the babyface in over five years, and everything he touches turning to gold right now will ensure he stays in the upper-echelon of the card and get his big title win (possibly against a heel Cody Rhodes) down the road.
Austin Theory Must Defeat John Cena at WrestleMania in Order to Be Elevated
Austin Theory overcame the odds and bested five of Raw's finest athletes inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday night to retain his United States Championship.
Although he's confirmed to face Edge on Monday's Raw, all signs point to Theory making it to WrestleMania still champ and defending against the incomparable John Cena, as has been rumored for what feels like ages.
It's unknown how much of a presence Cena will have on WWE TV in the weeks preceding the pay-per-view. He's currently out of the country filming his next project and may not be back until it's time for them to go one-on-one.
The star-spangled prize being on the line is fitting given Cena's own history with it, but any other outcome but Theory winning would be illogical.
Cena's schedule wouldn't allow him to stick around and bring back the weekly open challenges, not to mention that he's in the process of being rebuilt following his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last summer and would not be elevated to the next level in any way if he were to lose to a legend who gains nothing from the victory.
Bray Wyatt's Potential Involvement in Lesnar vs. Lashley Feud Will Feel Forced
The ruthless rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley has heated up in a major way in recent weeks. The non-finish to their match at Elimination Chamber was effective in prolonging their program through WrestleMania 39.
How Bray Wyatt factors into the equation is the question on everyone's mind.
After attacking Hit Row on SmackDown, Wyatt and Uncle Howdy stood side-by-side while Wyatt said he was putting the winner of Lesnar vs. Lashley III on notice. Wyatt has very little history with Lesnar and Lashley is not an intriguing opponents for Lashley at all.
The attempt to shoehorn Wyatt into a storyline that doesn't need him feels forced and unnecessary.
Wyatt's WrestleMania opponents was never previously confirmed, but it looked like he was headed for a singles showdown with Uncle Howdy. That storyline has almost completely fizzled out, and a proper payoff sometime soon would also be encouraging.
Lashley and Lesnar would be better off finishing their feud alone, ideally in a Fight Pit at WrestleMania. As for Wyatt, if the idea isn't for him to face Uncle Howdy on the grand stage, then starting something new as opposed to entering an already-existing storyline would be the best use of him.
Logan Paul Will Be Best Suited as a Heel for WrestleMania Program with Seth Rollins
Like him or loathe him, there can be no denying that Logan Paul is a special performer.
His first three matches in 2022 were all excellent. The only thing missing from his presentation for the longest time was the heel turn as it's always been the role that comes easiest to him.
Triple H righted that wrong at Elimination Chamber when Paul rushed the ring and cost Seth Rollins the United States Championship. He left the audience in awe with a beautiful Buckshot Lariat and embraced the boos he was being showered with.
Paul vs. Rollins already had potential to be a show-stealer on paper based on their in-ring styles alone, but this dynamic will make their program and match even more must-see.
Rollins is the perfect person for Paul to be working with for his next big singles outing. He can also benefit from it as well if Paul ends up being the one to get him his aggressive edge back.
WWE has done a nice job so far of setting the stage for the storyline and giving fans a reason to want to see Rollins put Paul in his place.
Kenny Omega Making the Jump to WWE Isn't a Far-Fetched Possibility
The idea of an AEW original such as Kenny Omega ever jumping to WWE would have been unfathomable even one year ago, but so much has changed within the wrestling landscape that nothing can be counted out entirely.
Cody Rhodes leaving on his own terms in early 2022 was shocking in itself, let alone his subsequent signing with WWE and return at WrestleMania 38. Fans could be looking at a similar situation soon enough with Omega if reports of his upcoming free agency are ultimately accurate.
Of course, it was a different case with Rhodes already having been an established star in WWE, albeit not at the main-event level. Omega coming in would be akin to AJ Styles in 2016, and considering he did exceptionally well for himself during the Vince McMahon regime, the booking of Omega would presumably be just fine with Triple H running Creative now.
The Elite have had the brand built around them since the get-go. It would be a significant blow to AEW's loaded roster for Omega to depart for WWE, but it would give Omega a chance to work with some fresh faces, be positioned as a top talent and add to his already-impressive legacy by competing on the one major stage that has alluded him up to this point.
Triple H should be aware of how great of a get Omega would be for them and should prioritize him highly. It's much likelier he'll re-sign with AEW for more money and stay there for the remainder of his career, but the past has proven that anything can indeed happen.
