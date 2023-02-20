Sami Zayn Will Remain a Main Eventer, Kenny Omega in WWE, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Regardless of the result of his championship clash with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn unquestionably emerged from Elimination Chamber weekend a made man in WWE.

Some fans feared that the match may have marked the peak of his popularity and that another opportunity for him to become champion won't arise. However, Zayn is too talented to never ascend to that level again, and eventually, he will be wearing world title gold around his waist.

Kenny Omega also made headlines over the weekend following a report from WrestlingNews.co that WWE has expressed strong interest in signing him once his current contract with AEW expires in the foreseeable future.

The Best Bout Machine has been a cornerstone of the company since joining at its onset in early 2019. With Cody Rhodes making the jump to WWE last year and quickly settling into a main-event role, Omega following in his footsteps shouldn't be considered completely out of the question quite yet.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into Omega's options, Bray Wyatt's apparent involvement in the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley program, why Austin Theory will win his expected match at WrestleMania 39, and more.