T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Calls Out NBA Stars for Load Management: 'Just Play, Man'

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards isn't a fan of the recent trend of load management around the league:

"These people might have enough money to come to one game," Edwards said. "And that might be the game they come to and you sitting out."

The 21-year-old has impressed with his durability early in his career, playing all 61 of his team's games this season while leading the NBA with 2,211 total minutes. He's missed only 10 possible games over his first three seasons, including six in the league's health and safety protocols.

It's certainly a different strategy than many others stars around the league, sitting out various games to keep themselves fresh for the playoffs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked about load management Saturday and didn't have a solution.

"I understand it from a fan standpoint that if you are particularly buying tickets to a particular game and that player isn't playing," Silver said. "I don't have a good answer for that other than this is a deep league with incredible competition."

Edwards still named it the biggest issue he had with the current NBA.

"Just play, man," he said. "If you 80 percent, you gotta play. I don't like all the sitting, missing games stuff."

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick might take a different approach when he gets older, but for now, fans can count on him being in the lineup every night.