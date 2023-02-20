WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber Results

0 of 5

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Elimination Chamber is in the rearview window, and all attention now turns to the biggest event of the year as WWE continues its Road to WrestleMania 39, which takes place April 1-2.

With the February spectacular out of the way, the card for the company's premier event has become somewhat clearer, with three championship bouts already announced.

But what about the rest of the card?

Thanks to some booking tendencies and a few angles that took place Saturday night in Montréal, one can make some educated predictions on where the company is headed with some of its top stars.