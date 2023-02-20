WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber Results

WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Card Predictions After Elimination Chamber ResultsFebruary 20, 2023
Elimination Chamber is in the rearview window, and all attention now turns to the biggest event of the year as WWE continues its Road to WrestleMania 39, which takes place April 1-2.
With the February spectacular out of the way, the card for the company's premier event has become somewhat clearer, with three championship bouts already announced.
But what about the rest of the card?
Thanks to some booking tendencies and a few angles that took place Saturday night in Montréal, one can make some educated predictions on where the company is headed with some of its top stars.
Officially Announced
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos
The relationship between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso is hardly the only story thread at play in a potential Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. There is tension between Jey and The Bloodline, not to mention the fractured friendship between Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Don't believe it? It was on full display Saturday in Montréal when Owens did not help his friend during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, opting to wait until after the bell to make the save as Jimmy Uso pummeled him.
It was reflective of the fact that Zayn did not exactly do KO any favors at the Royal Rumble when he watched from the floor as Reigns defeated The Prizefighter and ended his championship aspirations.
The friendship between Zayn and Jey, Zayn and Owens, and Jimmy's blind faith in Reigns are three stories that will unfold in a single match and make the tag team title match at WrestleMania as hot and anticipated as any other bout on the card, proving that a storyline with layers will manage to get over with the WWE Universe, regardless of where it falls on the card.
Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley
Bray Wyatt issued a challenge Friday night to the winner of the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match 24 hours later at Elimination Chamber. That winner turned out to be Lashley, who defeated The Beast via low blow in the most controversial finish of the premium live event.
On paper, a showdown between Wyatt and Lashley is not necessarily the most dynamic.
They do not have styles that would seemingly mesh well with each other, but the presence of Uncle Howdy in the former WWE Champion's corner opens up the possibility for The All-Mighty to lean on backup of his own, perhaps in the former of The Hurt Business.
We have seen MVP talking to Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in recent months. Reuniting in the name of taking down the dangerous, unpredictable Wyatt and Howdy seems like as good an option as any at this point.
Will it be a pretty match? Probably not, but as long as WWE can resist the theatricality, it should be, at least, good.
It is certainly high-profile if nothing else.
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will have the most surprisingly great match on this year's WrestleMania card.
Why it would be surprising is the real question given how extraordinary the social media megastar has been in his in-ring performances to this point. Last November, he had one of the best matches of 2022 with Roman Reigns and continues to highlight his athleticism every time he gets near the ropes.
Saturday at Elimination Chamber, he followed up Rollins' recent promos about him by delivering a Buckshot Lariat and stomp that cost The Visionary a United States Championship win.
At WrestleMania, the self-proclaimed Maverick will have the opportunity to show up and show out against the most consistently great wrestler on the roster in what will go down as one of the best matches on either night of the extravaganza.
Any doubters still questioning Paul's abilities between the ropes will be silenced when he and Rollins threaten to steal the show out from underneath every other bout on the card.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther
- Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
- Edge vs. Finn Bálor (take your pick on the gimmick match)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- United States Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory
Beyond just a cool visual, there is a reason Brock Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion Gunther stood face-to-face at one point in the Royal Rumble match, and we will find it out in the coming weeks as Triple H builds toward a showdown between The Beast and The Ring General.
Not only does that match have the look and feel of a showdown between two badasses, but it also carries with it a storyline that fans could invest in.
Lesnar has accomplished a lot over the course of his WWE career, headlining pay-per-views and winning titles along the way, but he has never captured the Intercontinental Championship.
It is one box left unticked by the future Hall of Famer. To accomplish that goal, though, he must go through a man that has proved his own dominance, amassing a historic IC title reign while knocking off anyone put in front of him.
It would make for a tough booking call on the part of The Game, who would have to find a way to present both men favorably without pissing Lesnar off with a loss or ruining Gunther's momentum, but he could likely figure it out.
If so, the reaction and excitement for the battle of the big men would give the IC title, criminally underrepresented at The Showcase of the Immortals for years now, the exposure it deserves.
