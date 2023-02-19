Eagles' LB Coach Nick Rallis Reportedly Hired as Cardinals' DC Under Jonathan Gannon

Eagles' LB Coach Nick Rallis Reportedly Hired as Cardinals' DC Under Jonathan GannonFebruary 19, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Schultz
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly hiring Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Rallis is set to join new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.
