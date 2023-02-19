Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon Reportedly Hiring Nick Rallis as DC, Drew Petzing as OC

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly hiring Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator and Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Rallis and Petzing are set to join new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

Rallis, 29, will be the NFL's youngest coordinator once the hire becomes official. In 2021, the Eagles made Rallis the youngest position coach in the league at age 27.

The former University of Minnesota linebacker is younger than 11 players currently listed on the Cardinals roster.

Petzing, 35, has been with the Browns since the start of the 2020 season after previously spending six seasons in Minnesota, where he and Gannon initially foraged their relationship.

Gannon was introduced as Arizona's new head coach Tuesday, two days after the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 40-year-old had been Philadelphia's defensive coordinator the last two seasons under Nick Sirriani and said he was seeking to build a high-character staff.

"With all our coaches (I want) capacity and character," Gannon told reporters. "I want smart guys that value the players and want to serve the players. That's their job to maximize the players. I want to be able to start putting that staff together."

The Eagles will go into next season with a depleted coaching staff. Not only did they lose Gannon and Rallis, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen took the Indianapolis Colts head-coaching position. Steichen and Gannon are likely not done raiding Sirriani's staff as they attempt to build their own with familiar faces.

Rallis is replacing Vance Joseph, who was let go from his contract this week after the team hired Gannon.

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury served as his own offensive coordinator for the past four seasons.