Biggest WrestleMania 39 Implications of WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Photo Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber is officially in the books, and it was largely a successful outing.

The company's second premium live event of the year offered some great in-ring action in front of a tremendous crowd. The Bell Centre provided an excellent live atmosphere for one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of 2023.

Now, all roads to Sofi Stadium, the destination for WrestleMania 39. We already know that Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhea Ripley has also challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women's title.

Obviously, the outcome of last night's opening match will also affect the upcoming event. Asuka became the first woman to win an Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble match. As such, The Empress of Tomorrow will take on Bianca Belair at The Showcase of Immortals.

These are three other Elimination Chamber results that will have significant implications on WWE's return to Hollywood.

Bobby Lashley Isn't Finished With Brock Lesnar

Most fans expected Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar to finish their year-long feud at Elimination Chamber.

WWE even teased Bray Wyatt as an opponent for the winner of the match on the latest episode of SmackDown. Instead, the third edition of this matchup ended similarly to the last one as The Beast Incarnate survived to fight another day.

Lashley surprisingly withstood two F5s. Afterward, he had the Hurt Lock cinched in and the victory in hand until Lesnar nailed him with a low blow to force a disqualification.

This was a bit of a head-scratcher. The story would suggest that the two-time WWE champion has Lesnar's number, but he narrowly escaped again. Surely, this means he will finally conquer his greatest rival under the bright lights at WrestleMania, right?

Admittedly, this has been an entertaining feud and a dream match for Lashley. So, it's not a bad idea to extend the feud, and wrap it up on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Logan Paul is Seth Rollins' WrestleMania Opponent

WWE planted the seeds for Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul during the men's Royal Rumble match.

Paul interfered as The Visionary looked to finally beat Cody Rhodes and secure a rematch against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Then, the surprise entrant eliminated him and mocked him on the way out for good measure.

If that wasn't enough to tell you these two have blood, Rollins went on a tirade about the YouTuber on Instagram live and again during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Apparently, the 27-year-old didn't appreciate what he said and decided to do something about it.

At Elimination Chamber, Paul took advantage of the commotion around Montez Ford's exit from the ring, attacked Rollins, and cost him the United States Championship. This development will definitely add fuel to the fire under this simmering storyline.

The Ultimate Influencer delivered a stellar performance against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel last year. The marquee matchup will give him another chance to make headlines against one of the best in-ring performers on the roster.

Sami Zayn's Road to WrestleMania

Sami Zayn is undeniably more popular than he has ever been. It was awesome to see him get such an incredible reaction in his hometown ahead of the biggest match of his career.

The main event of Elimination Chamber hit all the right notes, but The Great Liberator, unfortunately, fell short last night. It was a disappointing outcome for many fans, but this isn't the end of his story.

Zayn didn't get a storybook win over The Head of Table last night. However, the pieces are in place for a confrontation with The Usos at WrestleMania 39 as the undisputed tag team champions played a part in his loss.

Jimmy jumped the Canadian wrestler from behind and nearly cost him the match. Meanwhile, Jey is still conflicted, but he hesitated long enough to inadvertently help his cousin retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Photo credit: WWE.com

Afterward, Kevin Owens returned to save his longtime friend and give the Montreal crowd some semblance of a happy ending. The two aren't quite ready to reconcile after the events of Survivor Series, but their reunion will be epic.

If you need another hint that they will eventually team up again, check out Zayn's alteration to his ring gear and new titantron. The use of gray electrical tape definitely points to a reconciliation with his best friend to challenge for the tag titles.

Some may see this as a downgrade for him, but this is the logical end to this storyline. Zayn desperately wanted to be a part of the Bloodline, but he was searching for the acceptance that he already had from his hometown, his real family, and his best friend.