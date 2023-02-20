NFL Trade Packages to Create the Next Great Defenses

0 of 5

Electric offenses might be all the rage, but an elite defense can still take a team pretty far in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles were a great example this season. Jalen Hurts' development and the trade that brought in A.J. Brown were important, but they don't win the NFC and go to the Super Bowl without the defense that finished second in ESPN's defensive efficiency.

There were a lot of roster moves that led to the construction of that defense, but Howie Roseman's trade to bring in C.J. Gardner-Johnson was among the most important ones. Gardner-Johnson's ability to play safety and in the slot was crucial to their success.

Before that, he made the move to bring in Darius Slay in a 2020 transaction that laid the foundation for the secondary.

Looking across the league there are other defenses that could be one key addition away from building their own unit. Here's a look at five hypothetical trade packages that could create a stingy defense for 2023.