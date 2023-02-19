The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 219

1 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

There was no bigger winner on Saturday than Blanchfield.

The 23-year-old from New Jersey had won four straight UFC fights and climbed into the rankings, but the prospect of engaging with a top-ranked opponent and former champ like Andrade was a big ask.

Turns out that Blanchfield is a big talent.

And then some.

The fighter deemed Cold Blooded showed her stand-up chops in a competitive first five minutes before taking over in the second, getting Andrade to the ground and quickly getting into position for the rear-naked choke that ended things at 1:37 of the second.

"Erin Blanchfield has reached a new level, ladies and gentlemen," ESPN's Paul Felder said. "That's about as impressive a performance you can put on display here."

The submission was her fourth in 11 career wins and third straight in the Octagon after 2022 defeats of JJ Aldrich and Molly McCann. Andrade had won three straight herself and hadn't lost outside of a championship-fight setting since 2020.

She'd won her most recent fight just last month at UFC 283 in Brazil and took the Blanchfield fight on short notice when Taila Santos withdrew with team issues.

She arrived with 17 finishes in 24 career victories.

The street cred didn't shake Blanchfield a bit.

"I know she was a good striker. I knew I was going to have the deal with that," she said. "Because she wasn't going to want to go to the ground with me."

Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her title next month at UFC 285 against fifth-ranked Alexa Grasso, and Saturday's winner wasted no time with her callout.

"Give me the winner," Blanchfield said. "I'm going to get a title and be a UFC champion."