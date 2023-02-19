Biggest Takeaways From 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Results

1 of 5

The women's Elimination Chamber match was one of the most enjoyable bouts of its type we have seen in some time, but this was all about making one woman into a star.

Ever since she returned during the Royal Rumble, Asuka has been working on a different level. She is channeling her former Kana persona and has turned into the most dangerous woman on the roster.

Out of the five competitors who were eliminated, The Empress of Tomorrow was responsible for two on her own and two with the help of others. She easily had the most dominant run in a match that included a few great performances.

The way she was booked in this bout indicates that management sees this version of her character as being important to the future of the division; more marketable and possibly even the one to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

After years of stop-start booking, it finally feels like WWE has figured out how to use Asuka to her fullest potential. Let's hope this is what it finally takes to keep The Empress in the spotlight.