Biggest Takeaways From 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Biggest Takeaways From 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber ResultsFebruary 19, 2023
- Asuka won the women's Elimination Chamber match.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar by disqualification.
- Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley.
- Austin Theory retained the United States Championship in the men's Chamber.
- Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is done, and what a doozy of an event it was.
Here is a quick rundown of the results from the show:
We have a lot to unpack, so let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from this year's Elimination Chamber.
Asuka Finally Being Used Correctly
The women's Elimination Chamber match was one of the most enjoyable bouts of its type we have seen in some time, but this was all about making one woman into a star.
Ever since she returned during the Royal Rumble, Asuka has been working on a different level. She is channeling her former Kana persona and has turned into the most dangerous woman on the roster.
Out of the five competitors who were eliminated, The Empress of Tomorrow was responsible for two on her own and two with the help of others. She easily had the most dominant run in a match that included a few great performances.
The way she was booked in this bout indicates that management sees this version of her character as being important to the future of the division; more marketable and possibly even the one to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.
After years of stop-start booking, it finally feels like WWE has figured out how to use Asuka to her fullest potential. Let's hope this is what it finally takes to keep The Empress in the spotlight.
We're Probably Getting Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania
This was billed as the big rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley after their last encounter ended with a somewhat cheap pin from The Beast Incarnate, so a lot of people were expecting this to have a cleaner finish.
That was not the case.
The match ended when Lesnar delivered a low blow to avoid tapping out to The Hurt Lock, causing a disqualification in the process.
The Beast then proceeded to destroy the ringside area and take out the ref before leaving. We didn't get a Hurt Business reunion, we didn't get Bray Wyatt making an appearance to follow up on his promo from SmackDown, and we didn't get a satisfying conclusion.
With Wyatt laying down a challenge for 'Mania, it's hard to tell how this is going to go. It could turn into a Triple Threat, but we will have to see how WWE addresses this in the coming weeks.
All we know for sure is that the way this match ended upset a lot of fans.
Montez Ford Is Undeniable
During the men's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship, we saw a lot of standout spots that could fill an entire highlight reel.
All six men brought their A-game and helped produce one of the best Chamber matches since this stipulation was created, but one man stood out above the rest.
Montez Ford was the breakout star of this bout for multiple reasons, but the spot when he climbed the wall and hung upside down before falling onto the rest of the competitors was outstanding.
Imagine the amount of trust you have to have in your fellow wrestlers to hang in that position and allow yourself to fall because you know they will catch you.
The only spot that even came close to this was when Johnny Gargano countered a powerbomb from Seth Rollins on top of the pod to hit a hurricanrana.
Everybody worked their butt off to make this an absolute highlight of the night. Both Chamber matches were above average this year, so everyone involved should feel proud of the work they produced.
Logan Paul Is a Priority
Logan Paul is one of the most controversial celebrities WWE has worked with for a while, but based on how he has been used, he is clearly a priority for the company.
The social media star showed up at the end of the men's Chamber match to cost Seth Rollins the win and continue their feud. Based on what we saw here, they are clearly being positioned for a match at WrestleMania 39.
Whether you like him or not, it's hard to deny how good Paul has proved to be at the entertainment side of this business. He is willing to take big risks and is obviously a great athlete who can pick things up quickly.
This will likely be something WWE sets up in the next week or two since it's such an obvious direction for all of this to go.
Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns Is Emotional Storytelling at Its Best
The reaction Sami Zayn received from the Montreal crowd on Friday's SmackDown was huge, but it was still short of the response we saw on Saturday.
You could feel the emotion from the fans coming through the television as their hometown hero made his entrance. It was the first time since The Yes Movement that something felt so organic.
This bout was the epitome of the phrase "Big fight feel." Roman Reigns and Zayn let the crowd get everything out before they even made contact. We heard several different chants, including a few that would have been censored on regular TV.
You could tell the performers were allowing the crowd to dictate the pace at first. The Tribal Chief was his usual confident self, and that made Zayn's natural underdog quality stand out even more.
Everything about this feud has been done beautifully, and this match was no different. Reigns masterfully played the heel, even going as far as to verbally taunt Zayn's wife at ringside.
This bout was not a technical masterpiece because that's not what was intended. This was a series of moments that meshed together to create a cohesive story, and they had the crowd eating out of the palms of their hands.
We saw interference from Jimmy Uso, two referees being taken out, and Jey Uso choosing not to attack Zayn with a chair only to be taken out by the challenger by accident. The Tribal Chief unloaded on his former ally with a chair before pinning him to retain the title.
Zayn losing was heartbreaking, but it was how we all knew this was going to end. Kevin Owens came out to prevent his friend from taking any more damage once the bout was over, so the crowd was still given a reason to go home happy even if we didn't see a title change.
Elimination Chamber proved to be an excellent PPV. If WWE can follow this up with a fantastic WrestleMania, 2023 could end up being the best year of company programming we have seen in a long time.