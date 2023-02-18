WNBA Icon Diana Taurasi, Mercury Agree to New Multiyear Contract in Free Agency

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

In a historic WNBA offseason filled with surprising trades and free-agency moves, one of the game's icons will stay put as Diana Taurasi agreed to a multiyear contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

The 40-year-old has been with the Mercury for nearly two decades after being drafted first overall by the franchise in 2004 out of UConn.

Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement:

"Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform, and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year. The way she prepares her body, how much she cares about winning, and how much she cares about our franchise—on and off the court—are just a few of the things that make her a transcendent athlete and quite literally the greatest of all time. We look forward to more accolades, more historic moments, and more wins."

