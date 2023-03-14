WWE 2K23: Cover, Top Features and Additions to This Year's Roster

Photo credit: 2K

The highly anticipated release of WWE 2K23 is upon us, as the Icon and Deluxe editions of the game are available to be played Tuesday, while the Standard and Cross-Gen editions will hit the shelves Friday.

Gamers on nearly all platforms will be able to play, as WWE 2K23 is compatible with PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

This year's game features the legendary John Cena on the cover in celebration of his 20 years as a WWE Superstar, and he is a central figure in the game as well.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE 2K23, including a look at the covers, which features to explore and some of the biggest additions to the roster.

WWE 2K23 Cover

WWE 2K23 comes in four different editions: Icon, Deluxe, Standard and Cross-Gen. Three of them have unique covers.

All three of the covers feature Cena, including the Standard and Cross-Gen editions, which are emblazoned by a present-day image of The Cenation Leader doing his signature "You Can't See Me" taunt:

Photo credit: 2K

The Icon and Deluxe editions are a bit more creative and reward those willing to pay a higher price point.

The Deluxe Edition celebrates Cena's roots in WWE, as a photo of the 45-year-old during the early stages of his WWE career as the Dr. of Thuganomics is utilized:

Photo credit: 2K

As for the Icon edition, 2K turned to popular WWE artist Rob Schamberger, who created a one-of-a-kind painting of the leader of the actor for use on the cover:

Photo credit: 2K

Cena is one of the most decorated and recognizable Superstars in WWE history, having held a world title on 16 occasions, which is a major wrestling company record matched only by Ric Flair.

Although Cena has become a part-time wrestler who only makes special appearances in recent years due to his commitments in Hollywood, he was the unquestioned face of WWE for well over a decade.

Even though his segments and matches are few and far between these days, fans of all ages still know and respect the future WWE Hall of Famer.

As such, it's easy to understand why WWE and 2K came to the decision to put one of the most famous wrestlers of all time on the cover of this year's game.

WWE 2K23 Top Features

WWE 2K23 promises to go down in the annals for wrestling video-game history due to the inclusion of a feature that players have wanted for many years.

For the first time, fans can go to battle in a WarGames match, featuring options for three-on-three or four-on-four contests inside the famed double cage.

WarGames was created by late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and it was a staple in NWA and WCW from the late 1980s up until 2000. The concept was revived in WWE by Triple H, who created the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event in 2017.

The event came to the main roster for the first time in November when Survivor Series WarGames played host to both a men's and women's match inside the double cage.

Now, gamers can settle the score on WWE 2K23 with one of the most brutal and violent match types in the history of pro wrestling.

Returning to WWE 2K23 is the 2K Showcase mode, which this year, is entitled "Never Give Up" and focused on the career of Cena.

Players can control some of the veteran's greatest opponents in a series of 14 matches, all of which were bouts he lost.

Gamers will play as Kurt Angle, Edge, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and many others, and their goal is to make history repeat itself by beating The Champ again. Throughout the mode, Cena will provide context and opinions about his toughest matches and rivalries.

Other modes back in WWE 2K23 include MyGM, MyFACTION, MyRISE and Universe, all of which received some improvements from last year.

WWE 2K23 Top Roster Additions

WWE 2K23 has one of the biggest and most wide-ranging rosters in the history of pro wrestling video games, featuring close to 200 playable characters with DLC packs still to come.

The entire launch roster has been revealed by 2K, and it features a unique mix of current and former Superstars that should satisfy fans of all ages.

Perhaps the biggest addition to this year's game is that of Cody Rhodes, who is back in a WWE video game for the first time since WWE 2K17.

Rhodes left WWE and helped form All Elite Wrestling, but he made his triumphant return last year at WrestleMania 38. He has quickly established himself as one of the company's top stars, winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and cementing his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Another huge addition to the roster is that of award-winning musician Bad Bunny, who is included in both the Icon and Deluxe editions of the game and is a pre-order bonus in the Standard and Cross-Gen editions.

The singer made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison, and he surprised fans with his wrestling ability despite being a novice.

He is, arguably, the biggest music star in the world, and his inclusion increases the worldwide interest in WWE 2K23 significantly.

One area of focus for WWE 2K23 that wasn't really present last year is the inclusion of NXT Superstars. Many of the top names from the developmental brand are involved this year, including Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Grayson Waller and The Creed Brothers, and many are making their video-game debut.

Finally, those who purchase the Icon edition of WWE 2K23 will have the opportunity to play as the early-career versions of Cena, Lesnar, Orton and Batista.

The Ruthless Aggression Pack included in the Icon edition makes the Prototype John Cena and the OVW looks of Lesnar, Orton and Batista (aka Leviathan) playable characters in the game.

Cena, Lesnar, Orton and Batista are four of the top Superstars in WWE history. They also all came up to the main roster at around the same time, and longtime fans will undoubtedly love the opportunity to see the younger versions of them in video-game form.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.