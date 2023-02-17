Lionel Messi Unlikely to Return to Barcelona amid PSG Contract Rumors, Says Father

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of PSG forward and Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi, told reporters he doesn't believe his son will return to Barcelona, where he played for 17 seasons.

"I don't think he will return [to Barcelona]," Messi said to reporters at Barcelona's airport (h/t Julien Laurens of ESPN FC). "The conditions are not there."

Messi reportedly met with PSG sporting director Luís Campos on Wednesday to talk about a new deal for his son, who is signed with the team until June.

Per Laurens, the contract could be a one-year extension or a one-year deal with an option for 12 more months.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in bringing back Messi, whose contract with the club was not extended in 2021 as the club faced mounting financial issues. Inter Miami of MLS also wants to sign Messi.

However, signs point toward a return to PSG, per Laurens:

"The two parties remain confident that a deal will be agreed sooner rather than later, with another meeting, via phone, set to take place next month, sources added.

"Both PSG and Messi's camp accept that negotiations are part of a process with neither having expected an agreement during their initial meeting."

The 35-year-old led Argentina to its first World Cup title since 1986 in December. He has 10 goals and 10 assists for PSG during Ligue 1 play this year, and he also has four goals and four assists in six Champions League contests.