    Michael Jordan Celebrated by NBA Twitter on Bulls Legend's 60th Birthday

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 17, 2023

    Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago on June 14, 1992. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)
    AP Photo/John Swart, File

    NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan received an outpouring of well wishes on Friday on Twitter in celebration of his 60th birthday.

    His Airness was recognized by many teams and organizations he has been linked to throughout his basketball career, including the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, USA Basketball and the University of North Carolina:

    Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

    Happy Birthday, MJ 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/XgOOoW2TZw">pic.twitter.com/XgOOoW2TZw</a>

    Washington Wizards @WashWizards

    join us in wishing a happy birthday to Michael Jordan 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/yTuAYOjist">pic.twitter.com/yTuAYOjist</a>

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    Join us in wishing HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Chairman, Michael Jordan! 🎉👏 <a href="https://t.co/4yYWflLb3l">pic.twitter.com/4yYWflLb3l</a>

    USA Basketball @usabasketball

    Happy 60th birthday, Michael Jordan! 🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USABfamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USABfamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/x7W4CLbezO">pic.twitter.com/x7W4CLbezO</a>

    Carolina Basketball @UNC_Basketball

    Happy Birthday 🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaFamily</a> <a href="https://t.co/LZzml5r8kR">pic.twitter.com/LZzml5r8kR</a>

    Several other accounts wished Jordan a happy birthday as well and highlighted his many accomplishments, including six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP Awards, five NBA MVP Awards and 10 scoring titles:

    NBA History @NBAHistory

    Join us in wishing a Happy 60th Birthday to 14x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a>, 6x NBA champion, 6x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals</a> MVP, 5x NBA MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member... Michael Jordan! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBABDAY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBABDAY</a> <a href="https://t.co/HCp2RMGUZL">pic.twitter.com/HCp2RMGUZL</a>

    Ballislife.com @Ballislife

    Happy 60th birthday, Michael Jordan 🐐<a href="https://t.co/JKIvHmbcp8">pic.twitter.com/JKIvHmbcp8</a>

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    Happy Birthday to Michael Jordan 🔥🐐 <a href="https://t.co/fRIjPxCw9w">pic.twitter.com/fRIjPxCw9w</a>

    TheFirstMint @TheFirstMint

    Happy 60th Birthday to Michael Jordan.<br><br>The greatest to ever do it. <a href="https://t.co/xJT2IFdg1L">pic.twitter.com/xJT2IFdg1L</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MJ turns 60 today:<br><br>6× champ<br>6-0 in Finals<br>6x Finals MVP (most)<br>5× MVP<br>14× All-Star<br>ROY<br>DPOY<br>10× 1st-Team All-NBA<br>9× 1st-Team All-Defensive<br>10x scoring champ (most)<br>5th-most points ever<br><br>Happy birthday to the 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/pO1csbm1nt">pic.twitter.com/pO1csbm1nt</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Happy 60th birthday to the legendary Michael Jordan, the inspiration behind PSG's Jumpman kits ✈️ <a href="https://t.co/wJWUguXMBF">pic.twitter.com/wJWUguXMBF</a>

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    Michael Jordan turns 60 today. <br><br>Here he is cutting his Air Jordan IV cake on his 26th birthday in 1989. <br><br>The Air Jordan IV's retail for $125, or $300 in today's dollars. <a href="https://t.co/sDblDgSIN0">pic.twitter.com/sDblDgSIN0</a>

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Michael Jordan in 4 games played on his birthday:<br><br>⭐️ 31.5 PPG<br>⭐️ 5.3 APG<br>⭐️ 4.8 RPG <a href="https://t.co/UlgWyFaa07">pic.twitter.com/UlgWyFaa07</a>

    UNDISPUTED @undisputed

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShannonSharpe</a> celebrates Michael Jordan on his 60th birthday:<br><br>"You'll never find another North American athlete that'll surpass what Michael Jordan was or is." <a href="https://t.co/A112G6BG0s">pic.twitter.com/A112G6BG0s</a>

    College Basketball Report @CBKReport

    Happy Birthday Michael Jordan 🐐.<br><br>Here's his game winning shot vs Georgetown to bring UNC the championship. <a href="https://t.co/ayzbdNZsCz">pic.twitter.com/ayzbdNZsCz</a>

    𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews

    Happy 60th birthday to arguably the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, Michael Jordan 🥳<br><br>📹 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAHistory?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAHistory</a><a href="https://t.co/rSxYU4KIJn">pic.twitter.com/rSxYU4KIJn</a>

    The subject of the greatest of all time is constantly debated in every sport, although it is tough to argue against MJ's status as the GOAT in the game of basketball.

    LeBron James is often brought up as a contender, especially after recently setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, as are Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and a few others.

    All of them deserve a spot in the conversation, but Jordan dominated unlike any other, going a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals and being named MVP each time.

    Perhaps most impressively, he did all of that despite pausing his basketball career for nearly two years in order to pursue his dream of playing baseball.

    Also, outside of on-court accomplishments, Jordan is perhaps the most recognizable and popular athlete of all time not only in the United States, but across the world.

    He transcended basketball and created his own brand named after him, taking Nike to the next level and making a shoe a cultural phenomenon.

    There have been other legendary basketball players and there will be others in the future, but it is difficult to envision anyone surpassing what Jordan has done in his life so far.