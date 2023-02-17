Michael Jordan Celebrated by NBA Twitter on Bulls Legend's 60th Birthday

AP Photo/John Swart, File

NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan received an outpouring of well wishes on Friday on Twitter in celebration of his 60th birthday.

His Airness was recognized by many teams and organizations he has been linked to throughout his basketball career, including the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, USA Basketball and the University of North Carolina:

Several other accounts wished Jordan a happy birthday as well and highlighted his many accomplishments, including six NBA championships, six NBA Finals MVP Awards, five NBA MVP Awards and 10 scoring titles:

The subject of the greatest of all time is constantly debated in every sport, although it is tough to argue against MJ's status as the GOAT in the game of basketball.

LeBron James is often brought up as a contender, especially after recently setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, as are Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and a few others.

All of them deserve a spot in the conversation, but Jordan dominated unlike any other, going a perfect 6-0 in the NBA Finals and being named MVP each time.

Perhaps most impressively, he did all of that despite pausing his basketball career for nearly two years in order to pursue his dream of playing baseball.

Also, outside of on-court accomplishments, Jordan is perhaps the most recognizable and popular athlete of all time not only in the United States, but across the world.

He transcended basketball and created his own brand named after him, taking Nike to the next level and making a shoe a cultural phenomenon.

There have been other legendary basketball players and there will be others in the future, but it is difficult to envision anyone surpassing what Jordan has done in his life so far.