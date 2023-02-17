WWE Rumors on 'Major' Free-Agent Signing, Jay White, Randy Orton and Carmelo Hayes

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Pursuing "Much Bigger" Free Agent Than Jay White

While WWE is believed to be firmly in the mix to sign Jay White, the company reportedly has its eye on an even bigger fish on the free-agent market.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), it is likely White will sign with either WWE or AEW after departing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but people in WWE would "normally know" about a signing of White's caliber are unsure if he is in line to join the promotion.

One thing those people reportedly did tell Meltzer, however, is that WWE is focused on signing a "much bigger" free agent, making them the priority over White.

Meltzer did not indicate who the mystery free agent is, but it is difficult to envision many stars bigger than White being available to sign.

The 30-year-old from New Zealand has essentially seen and done it all in NJPW, holding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship and NEVER Openweight Championship one time each.

White recently lost a Loser Leaves Japan match to Hikuleo, and at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California, on Saturday, he is facing AEW's Eddie Kingston, and if he loses that match, he must leave NJPW all together.

It is widely assumed White will lose and then choose between WWE and AEW since they are the only companies besides New Japan that can pay him top-star money.

There are no wrestlers known to be free and clear from contracts right now who are a bigger deal than White, but it could be a behind-the-scenes situation that isn't known publicly.

It is possible that AEW and CM Punk quietly parted ways at some point, which would open the door for a potential Punk return to WWE if both sides are open to it.

Perhaps a more likely option is AEW co-founder and former AEW world champion Kenny Omega, as Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan) reported in August that his AEW contract was set to expire in February.

Meltzer noted that AEW reserved the right to add up to nine months to Omega's contract due to time missed with an injury, but it is unclear if AEW has done so.

If not, Omega could rival Cody Rhodes as the biggest name to make the jump from AEW to WWE.

Orton Reportedly in Great Shape, Possibly Preparing for Return

After missing the past nine months with a back injury, there is speculation that Randy Orton could be preparing for a return to WWE.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), a story has circulated recently, claiming that Orton contacted his bootmaker to make him new wrestling boots, which would perhaps be a sign that he is closing in on a return.

Meltzer also noted that recent photos show Orton in excellent shape, suggesting that he has been "training heavily."

The Viper has not wrestled since the May 20 episode of SmackDown when he and RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a title unification match.

In a post-match angle, The Usos put Orton through the announce table, and on the ensuing episode of Raw, Riddle said Orton was dealing with back issues that would keep him out of action.

WWE has never given a public timeline for Orton's return, but Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported in November that Orton had undergone fusion surgery on his lower back.

Last week, Meltzer (h/t Upton) followed up and noted that Orton's injury was "very serious" and "there was concern" as of a few months ago that he would not return to the ring for "a long time," if ever.

The 42-year-old Orton is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history, as his 14 world title reigns place him behind only John Cena and Ric Flair's 16 on the all-time list.

WrestleMania 39 is on the horizon and will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2, and there is little doubt that WWE would love to have a star of his caliber available for the show if possible.

If not, WWE could be gearing up to make Orton a surprise return on the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw, which is typically WWE's biggest television show of the year.

Carmelo Hayes Reportedly Discussed for Hurt Business

WWE is reportedly considering a significant role for NXT's Carmelo Hayes when the time comes to call him up to the main roster.

According to Meltzer (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE has had discussions about making the two-time NXT North American champion and one-time NXT cruiserweight champion part of the Hurt Business.

The Hurt Business was a stable created by Bobby Lashley and MVP that eventually came to include Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander as well. Although it unceremoniously ended, Benjamin and Alexander recently joined forces with MVP again, and Lashley's return to the group has been teased as well.

Since making his NXT debut in 2021, Hayes has seemingly been destined for greatness, and he has firmly established himself as one of the faces of NXT, along with NXT champion Bron Breakker.

WWE is seemingly building toward a clash between Hayes and Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1, and if that happens, the assumption is Hayes will win and finally become NXT champion.

That would likely delay Hayes' elevation to the main roster, but the Hurt Business would be a solid landing spot for him after a successful NXT Championship reign.

While Lashley is the unquestioned top singles star and world title contender of the group, Hayes could slot in as the secondary star who vies for the United States and Intercontinental Championship.

That could then eventually lead to a split and a feud between Lashley and Hayes with Hayes winning and getting launched to the top of the card.

As Hayes has shown in NXT, he doesn't necessarily need to be part of a group to succeed, but it is an avenue worth exploring, especially given how well Melo has worked with Trick Williams.

