WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 17

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle for the first time since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship, partnering with Shayna Baszler to battle Shotzi and Natalya in the night's show-opening contest.

A red-hot start by the babyfaces gave way to Rousey and Baszler isolating Shotzi. The Ballsy Badass fought from underneath, created separation and made the tag to home country hero Natalya.

Baszler halted The Queen of Harts' momentum, though, leaving Rousey to tap Shotzi out with the armbar.

One thing was abundantly clear early and often here: Rousey will excel at this particular point in her career as a tag team wrestler. When not faced with the task of carrying the match, she can explode into a bout and hit her signature stuff while relying on the more seasoned Baszler to shoulder the majority of the work.

It is a formula that worked here and, frankly, led to a much better match than we had been privy to out of The Baddest Women on the Planet over the last year.



Shotzi shined early, drawing a strong reaction heading into the break, while Natalya was the clear fan-favorite.

This did everything it needed to and helped present the heels as a legitimate threat in a tag team division that needs stars and renewed focus.



Result

Rousey and Baszler defeated Shotzi and Natalya



Grade

B

Top Moments