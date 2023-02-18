WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 17

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 17February 18, 2023
On the eve of WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event, SmackDown emanated from Montréal, headlined by a titanic clash between The Viking Raiders and the team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
The Intercontinental Championship was up for grabs, Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle in tag team action and the brand put the final touches on the build to Saturday's extravaganza.
Who emerged victoriously from in-ring action and who built much-needed momentum?
Find out in this recap of Friday's Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Madcap Moss vs. Gunther (c)
- Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders
- Asuka vs. Liv Morgan
Shotzi and Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
- The Montreal audience greeted Natalya with a big pop just one night before she competes in the women's Elimination Chamber match.
- That same crowd showered Rousey with chants of "you can't wrestle."
- Shotzi wiped out Rousey and Baszler entering the break.
- The Ballsy Badass delivered a DDT on the ring apron, wiping Rousey out in a spot that went far better Friday night than it did last November at Survivor Series.
Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle for the first time since losing her SmackDown Women's Championship, partnering with Shayna Baszler to battle Shotzi and Natalya in the night's show-opening contest.
A red-hot start by the babyfaces gave way to Rousey and Baszler isolating Shotzi. The Ballsy Badass fought from underneath, created separation and made the tag to home country hero Natalya.
Baszler halted The Queen of Harts' momentum, though, leaving Rousey to tap Shotzi out with the armbar.
One thing was abundantly clear early and often here: Rousey will excel at this particular point in her career as a tag team wrestler. When not faced with the task of carrying the match, she can explode into a bout and hit her signature stuff while relying on the more seasoned Baszler to shoulder the majority of the work.
It is a formula that worked here and, frankly, led to a much better match than we had been privy to out of The Baddest Women on the Planet over the last year.
Shotzi shined early, drawing a strong reaction heading into the break, while Natalya was the clear fan-favorite.
This did everything it needed to and helped present the heels as a legitimate threat in a tag team division that needs stars and renewed focus.
Result
Rousey and Baszler defeated Shotzi and Natalya
Grade
B
Top Moments
Bray Wyatt's Brazen WrestleMania Challenge
- "You're welcome, Montreal," Wyatt said in response to his interruption of the rap segment.
- "Tomorrow night, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar...whichever walks out alive. Whichever is the victor. You...should...run."
Hit Row's Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab performed an in-ring rap in which they insulted Canada, Montreal specificallly, to a chorus of boos.
Then, the lights went out and when they came back on, the arena was cloaked in blue. Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy stood on the apron, the proceeded to lay waste to the heel faction.
Wyatt grabbed a microphone and issued a challenge to the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match Saturday night at Elimination Chamber.
And with that, Triple H and the creative team took what could have been a throwaway segment and made it newsworthy, announcing to the world the WrestleMania plans for one of the most over acts on the roster.
Wyatt vs. Lashley would be a fresh match-up but one would figure that The Eater of Worlds vs. Lesnar would be a high-profile match befitting an even the magnitude of WrestleMania in Los Angeles.
If that is the direction the company heads, it would be a hell of a statement from Triple H that he views, and values, Wyatt in a greater position than his predecessor did.
Grade
C+
Top Moments