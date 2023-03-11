Mavs' Kyrie Irving Out vs. Grizzlies with Foot Injury; Soreness Concerning, Kidd Says

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will miss Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a foot injury, which head coach Jason Kidd admitted could be an issue.

"The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we'll take a look at that," Kidd told reporters Saturday. "Hopefully, he's not out too long."

Irving dealt with a back injury that caused him to miss some time in February, although he has lived up to expectations with the Mavericks since joining the team in a blockbuster trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Through 11 games with Dallas, the 30-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The eight-time All-Star had also been productive with the Nets, averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Even with Kevin Durant missing time because of a knee injury, Irving was keeping the team afloat before his surprising trade request ahead of the deadline.

Dallas jumped at the opportunity to sign him, adding another star alongside Luka Dončić as the squad looks to make another deep run in the postseason.

Availability is still key for Irving, who hasn't played more than 60 games in a season since 2018-19. He appeared in just 143 regular-season games across parts of four seasons with the Nets.

With free agency upcoming this offseason, Irving must prove he can remain on the court.

In the meantime, the Mavericks will be short-handed with Dončić already out with a thigh injury. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood could be forced to take on big offensive roles until the two stars return.