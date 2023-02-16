76ers' Mac McClung Teases 2 Never-Before-Seen Dunks for 2023 Slam Dunk Contest

Mercedes Oliver/NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung is talking a big game ahead of his Slam Dunk Contest debut.

"There's at least two dunks that I know have never been done in any contest," McClung told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium of his plans for All-Star Saturday night.

The first G League player to ever be invited to the Slam Dunk Contest, McClung signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. He first made national headlines in high school for throwing down jaw-dropping dunks that earned millions of views on YouTube.

McClung said he's been having fun prepping for the dunk contest coming up with unique ideas.

"It's been a lot of fun," McClung told Rich Hofmann of The Athletic. "Just being with my friends and planning the dunks, us being on the phone and them coming here and us practicing. But it's a lot more stress than you think."

The 2023 dunk contest has drawn criticism for its lack of star power. McClung will be joined by KJ Martin of the Houston Rockets, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans and Jericho Sims of the New York Nets.

Of the four participants, McClung is arguably the biggest household name despite being the only one who is not a full-time NBA player.