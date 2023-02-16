X

    Knicks' Julius Randle to Replace Blazers' Anfernee Simons in 3-Point Contest

    Adam WellsFebruary 16, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks warms up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on February 07, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been added to the 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star weekend with Anfernee Simons unable to compete because of an ankle injury.

    NY_KnicksPR @NY_KnicksPR

    Julius Randle will represent the Knicks in the three point contest. He's the first Knick to compete in the event since Steve Novak. <a href="https://t.co/liZDAncimb">pic.twitter.com/liZDAncimb</a>

    Randle will replace Simons in the field that already includes Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen.

    Simons rolled his ankle when he landed on Kyle Kuzma's foot after a shot attempt in the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simons requires further evaluation.

    Head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters Simons' X-rays came back negative, but he would undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury.

