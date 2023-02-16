Knicks' Julius Randle to Replace Blazers' Anfernee Simons in 3-Point Contest

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been added to the 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star weekend with Anfernee Simons unable to compete because of an ankle injury.

Randle will replace Simons in the field that already includes Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen.

Simons rolled his ankle when he landed on Kyle Kuzma's foot after a shot attempt in the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simons requires further evaluation.



Head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters Simons' X-rays came back negative, but he would undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury.

