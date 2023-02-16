Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle to Replace Blazers' Anfernee Simons in 3-Point Contest

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is expected to be added to the Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star weekend with Anfernee Simons unable to compete due to an ankle injury.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Randle is expected to replace Simons in the field that already includes Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard and Lauri Markkanen.

Simons rolled his ankle when he landed on Kyle Kuzma's foot after a shot attempt in the Portland Trail Blazers' loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Head coach Chauncey Billups told reporters Simons' X-rays came back negative, but he would undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury.

The Blazers were going to be one of two teams with multiple players in this year's 3-Point Contest, along with the Indiana Pacers (Hield and Haliburton).

Simons was set to compete in the event for the first time in his career. He was also the first player for the Blazers other than Lillard to take part in the 3-Point Contest since CJ McCollum in 2017.

This season has been validation for the Blazers after trading McCollum at the trade deadline last season and giving Simons a four-year, $100 million extension in July. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.4 points per game and shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range.

Randle was named to the All-Star team for the second time in three years. His expected addition to the field for the 3-Point Contest is as much about convenience than his performance as he will already be in Salt Lake City.

This hasn't been a particularly good season for Randle from behind the arc. He is only making 33.8 percent of his three-pointers on a career-high 8.0 attempts per game.

Randle has shot better recently, connecting on 34.8 percent of his three-point attempts in five games since Feb. 7. The 28-year-old does have 11 games this season with at least five threes made.

The Knicks have never had a player win the 3-Point Contest. Randle is their first player to participate in this event since Steve Novak in 2013.