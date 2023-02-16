NBA Fans to Soon Play on All 30 Team Courts in Gym Class Vr Video Game for Meta Quest

Photo credit: IRL Studios

The popular Gym Class VR video game took a huge step forward Thursday with the announcement of a licensing agreement with the NBA.

Now, gamers who play Gym Class VR on Meta Quest 2 will get to play on the home courts of all 30 NBA teams, and their in-game characters can wear NBA-branded gear and use NBA-branded basketballs.

Regarding the groundbreaking agreement with the NBA, Gym Class co-founder Paul Katsen said: "NBA fans will be able to feel what it's like to step on to their favorite team's court with their friends. We're excited about this relationship with the NBA and our shared vision of connecting fans through the game of basketball."

NBA Head of Digital Consumer Products Adrienne O'Keeffe also commented on the partnership, saying: "Our collaboration with Gym Class will provide our fans with a new way to express their NBA fandom and connect with each other. We look forward to NBA fans fully immersing themselves through this innovative gaming experience."

Gym Class VR is a hugely popular game with over one million downloads and a 4.9 rating on Oculus, with over 26,000 people rating the game.

Of those who have rated the game on Oculus, 93 percent of them have given Gym Class VR a 5-star grade.

In terms of professional sports leagues, the NBA is a red-hot brand, perhaps second to only the NFL in North America. Because of that, an NBA tie-in figures to expand Gym Class' reach and popularity significantly.

It is also an ideal time for Gym Class to secure an agreement with the NBA since NBA All-Star Weekend begins on Friday, meaning all eyes in the sports world will be on the NBA.

The Gym Class VR NBA Bundle will be available for $19.99, and it will include an NBA team's court, two different sets of team-branded apparel, and a team-branded basketball.

Gamers will also be able to purchase other NBA-branded basketballs and accessories separately.