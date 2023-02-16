    NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 16, 2023

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 15: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers participates in the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of the 2014 All-Star Weekend at Smoothie King Center on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
      Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

      The NBA's increasing obsession with the perimeter has cemented the 3-Point Contest as perhaps the most anticipated event of All-Star Weekend.

      The field is stacked with net-shredders, the format is fun—the all-money-ball rack is brilliant, and the two extra-long-distance shots increase the excitement—and the proficiency of these sharpshooters is breathtaking to watch.

      If you somehow get super-squeezed for time and can only take in a single contest from All-Star Weekend, this might be the one.

    Event Info, Odds

      WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Buddy Hield #24 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.
      G Fiume/Getty Images

      What: 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest

      When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (second event)

      Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

      TV: TNT

      Participants: Tyrese Haliburton (IND), Tyler Herro (MIA), Buddy Hield (IND), Kevin Huerter (SAC), Damian Lillard (POR), Lauri Markkanen (UTA), Anfernee Simons (POR), Jayson Tatum (BOS)

      Odds

      Buddy Hield +420

      Damian Lillard +470

      Jayson Tatum +550

      Kevin Huerter +600

      Lauri Markkanen +650

      Tyrese Haliburton +650

      Tyler Herro +800

      Anfernee Simons +850

      Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

    Participants

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden on February 15, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
      Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

      Let's start with the stars, shall we?

      Tatum and Lillard aren't known solely as shooters, but their sharpshooting credentials stack up with any of the Association's top marksmen. Lillard has the fourth-most threes this season (191), and Tatum is only two spots back (183). Both own career connection rates north of 37 percent.

      NBA @NBA

      40 PTS<br>8 3PM<br><br>Damian Lillard went off for 30 first-half PTS en route to his 11th 40+ PT performance of the season! <a href="https://t.co/fbofjEeaLI">pic.twitter.com/fbofjEeaLI</a>

      Haliburton and Herro have both hit 10 threes in a game this season. Simons, who's nursing an ankle injury at the moment, has buried nine twice and sank the second-most threes (196) while converting 38.1 percent of his long-range looks.

      Hield, the league-leader with 230 triples, is splashing an absurd 42.6 percent of his triples. Markkanen is at 164 threes on 41.3 percent shooting, and Huerter isn't far behind with 143 and 39.2, respectively.

      This field is loaded.

    Prediction

      INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 13: Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a three point basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on February 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
      Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

      Anyone could win this event, and it wouldn't be shocking to see. Still, there are four shooters who, to me, stand as the likeliest to capture the crown.

      Hield is the favorite for a reason. He's an all-caps ELITE shooter, and he has won this event before (2020, when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings).

      Next, you have Lillard and Tatum. They are full-fledged stars, so doubting them in anything feels foolish. But, again, they're also top three-point threats, and they're comfortable in the spotlight. Lillard, in particular, intrigues as my pick, since he might view this event as a welcome respite from a disappointing season in Portland.

      In the end, though, I see Markkanen giving the Utah faithful a contest triumph.

      As long as the knee soreness that sidelined him Wednesday isn't an issue, he should put on a show inside his home arena and follow in Karl-Anthony Towns' footsteps as a big man being crowned king of the three-point land.

      For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

    X