NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for ParticipantsFebruary 16, 2023
The NBA's increasing obsession with the perimeter has cemented the 3-Point Contest as perhaps the most anticipated event of All-Star Weekend.
The field is stacked with net-shredders, the format is fun—the all-money-ball rack is brilliant, and the two extra-long-distance shots increase the excitement—and the proficiency of these sharpshooters is breathtaking to watch.
If you somehow get super-squeezed for time and can only take in a single contest from All-Star Weekend, this might be the one.
Event Info, Odds
What: 2023 Starry 3-Point Contest
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET (second event)
Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: TNT
Participants: Tyrese Haliburton (IND), Tyler Herro (MIA), Buddy Hield (IND), Kevin Huerter (SAC), Damian Lillard (POR), Lauri Markkanen (UTA), Anfernee Simons (POR), Jayson Tatum (BOS)
Odds
Buddy Hield +420
Damian Lillard +470
Jayson Tatum +550
Kevin Huerter +600
Lauri Markkanen +650
Tyrese Haliburton +650
Tyler Herro +800
Anfernee Simons +850
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Participants
Let's start with the stars, shall we?
Tatum and Lillard aren't known solely as shooters, but their sharpshooting credentials stack up with any of the Association's top marksmen. Lillard has the fourth-most threes this season (191), and Tatum is only two spots back (183). Both own career connection rates north of 37 percent.
Haliburton and Herro have both hit 10 threes in a game this season. Simons, who's nursing an ankle injury at the moment, has buried nine twice and sank the second-most threes (196) while converting 38.1 percent of his long-range looks.
Hield, the league-leader with 230 triples, is splashing an absurd 42.6 percent of his triples. Markkanen is at 164 threes on 41.3 percent shooting, and Huerter isn't far behind with 143 and 39.2, respectively.
This field is loaded.
Prediction
Anyone could win this event, and it wouldn't be shocking to see. Still, there are four shooters who, to me, stand as the likeliest to capture the crown.
Hield is the favorite for a reason. He's an all-caps ELITE shooter, and he has won this event before (2020, when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings).
Next, you have Lillard and Tatum. They are full-fledged stars, so doubting them in anything feels foolish. But, again, they're also top three-point threats, and they're comfortable in the spotlight. Lillard, in particular, intrigues as my pick, since he might view this event as a welcome respite from a disappointing season in Portland.
In the end, though, I see Markkanen giving the Utah faithful a contest triumph.
As long as the knee soreness that sidelined him Wednesday isn't an issue, he should put on a show inside his home arena and follow in Karl-Anthony Towns' footsteps as a big man being crowned king of the three-point land.
