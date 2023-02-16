NBA 3-Point Contest 2023: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

3 of 3

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Anyone could win this event, and it wouldn't be shocking to see. Still, there are four shooters who, to me, stand as the likeliest to capture the crown.

Hield is the favorite for a reason. He's an all-caps ELITE shooter, and he has won this event before (2020, when he was a member of the Sacramento Kings).

Next, you have Lillard and Tatum. They are full-fledged stars, so doubting them in anything feels foolish. But, again, they're also top three-point threats, and they're comfortable in the spotlight. Lillard, in particular, intrigues as my pick, since he might view this event as a welcome respite from a disappointing season in Portland.

In the end, though, I see Markkanen giving the Utah faithful a contest triumph.

As long as the knee soreness that sidelined him Wednesday isn't an issue, he should put on a show inside his home arena and follow in Karl-Anthony Towns' footsteps as a big man being crowned king of the three-point land.



